Introduction

Steam’s monthly Hardware & Software Survey, published by Valve, offers a window into what operating systems, hardware, and software choices its user base is making. It has become a key barometer for understanding trends in PC gaming, especially for less dominant platforms like Linux. The newest data shows that Linux usage among Steam users has edged downward subtly. While the drop is small, it raises interesting questions about momentum, hardware preferences, and what might lie ahead for Linux gaming.

This article dives into the latest numbers, explores what may be pushing them to abandon Steam, and considers what it means for Linux users, developers, and Valve itself.

Recent Figures: What the Data Shows

June 2025 Survey Outcome : In June, Linux’s slice of Steam’s user base stood at 2.57% , down from approximately 2.69% in May — a decrease of 0.12 percentage points .

Year-Over-Year Comparison : Looking back to June 2024, the Linux share was around 2.08% , so even with this recent slip, there’s still an upward trend compared to a year ago.

Distribution Among Linux Users : A significant portion of Linux gamers are using Valve’s own SteamOS Holo (currying sizable usage numbers via Steam Deck and similar devices). In June, roughly one-third of the Linux user group was on SteamOS Holo.

Hardware Insights : Among Linux users, AMD CPUs dominate: about 69% of Linux gamers use AMD in June. Contrast that with the Windows-only survey, where Intel still has about 60% CPU share to AMD’s 39% .



Interpreting the Slip: What Might Be Behind the Dip

Though the drop is modest, a number of factors likely combine to produce it. Here are possible causes:

Statistical Noise & Normal Fluctuation Monthly survey results tend to vary a bit, especially for smaller share percentages. A 0.12% decrease could simply be part of the normal ebb and flow. Sampling and Survey Methodology Survey participation may shift by region, language, hardware type, or time of year. If fewer Linux users participated in a given month, the percentage would drop even if absolute numbers stayed flat.

Language shifts in Steam’s usage have shown up before; changes in how many users set certain settings or respond could affect results.

Latency or delays in uploading or processing survey data might also contribute to anomalies. External Hardware & Platform Trends Growth of competing platforms or hardware might temporarily overlay Linux’s growth: e.g. more Windows PC sales, aggressive promotions, or increased adoption of other OS-based devices.

The Steam Deck / SteamOS ecosystem continues to be a big factor, but its rate of growth might be slowing down (or at least not accelerating enough to offset other effects). Distribution-Level Effects Among those using Linux, some distributions may be losing or gaining users. For example, in later months, distributions like Ubuntu, SteamOS Holo, Arch, Mint, etc., have seen metastable shifts. Changes in user preferences between distros, or hardware support (drivers, graphics) for certain distros, might affect overall totals.

Why Even a Small Dip Is Worth Paying Attention To

While a drop of ~0.12% might seem negligible, there are several reasons why the Linux‐gaming community and developers will care:

Signal vs. Noise : If these small decreases become a pattern across months, the implication could be that Linux’s growth is plateauing, or facing headwinds.

Developer Considerations : Game makers often look for evidence of a growing user base before investing in native Linux support. A shrinking (or stagnating) share might slow or complicate those decisions.

Hardware Makers & Driver Support : If uptake of Linux on gaming hardware stalls, it might affect how much attention GPU and CPU makers give to Linux driver development.

Valve’s Strategy & Visibility: Valve has been pushing the Steam Deck, Proton, and SteamOS. These tools are part of Linux’s growth strategy. Any drop, even temporary, may influence how aggressively Valve continues to improve or promote these.

Reassurances & Positive Signals

It’s not all gloomy, though. There are multiple counterpoints that suggest the Linux gaming ecosystem remains on solid footing:

Long-Term Growth Still Upwards : As noted, despite the dip from May to June, Linux’s share is significantly higher now than it was a year ago.

Steam Deck & SteamOS Holo Remain Strong : The SteamOS-powered devices (especially the Deck) contribute a large portion of Linux users. The strong hardware traction helps anchor Linux’s presence.

Distribution Diversity: Some Linux distributions are gaining users (e.g. Arch, Mint, etc.), even as others decline slightly. It indicates that rather than a wholesale drop, the movement is more nuanced.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch

To understand whether this dip is a blip or part of something larger, observers should keep an eye on:

Next Several Monthly Surveys : Do drops continue or do they reverse? A trend over 3-4 months is more meaningful than one isolated month.

Absolute User Numbers vs. Percentages : Even if the percentage drops, if the overall number of Steam users is growing fast, Linux user count might still be increasing.

SteamOS/Deck Updates : Any new hardware launches or improvements (battery life, driver stability, performance) may influence Linux uptake.

Distribution-Related Shifts : How do individual distros perform, especially in terms of driver support, user experience, performance, and ease of installation? Those factors can influence adoption.

Developer Native Support Trends: If more games are officially supported on Linux, or more tools improve Proton/Wine compatibility, that could shift user confidence and usage.

Conclusion

The most recent Valve survey shows that Steam’s Linux user share slipped slightly from May to June 2025, dropping from about 2.69% to 2.57%. However, when measured against a year earlier, Linux is still ahead, indicating growth over time rather than overall decline.

This subtle retreat is not necessarily cause for alarm, but it’s a reminder that Linux gaming is still sensitive to hardware, driver, survey, and market dynamics. For Linux advocates, developers, and Valve itself, the key is to watch for whether upcoming months show recovery or further dips, to double-down on support where needed, and to ensure that user experience on Linux continues improving.