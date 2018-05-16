News briefs for May 16, 2018.

Mozilla has come out discouraging folks from disabling encryption within the Thunderbird email client regarding the recent #EFAIL vulnerability. Mozilla is also providing notes on how to best protect yourself.

The Fedora team is pushing its users to update their DHCP packages addressing a recently discovered flaw (CVE-2018-1111). Fixes are available for versions 26, 27, 28 and Rawhide.

Yesterday, Canonical released an official statement regarding the malware discovered in the Ubuntu Snap Store, stating how this always was going to be a challenge since launch and how the company is now committing itself to better security and trust of the published applications.

Earlier this morning, the kernel development team pushed the following updates: 4.16.9, 4.14.41, 4.9.100, 4.4.132 and 3.18.109. See the Linux Kernel Archives website for more information.