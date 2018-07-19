News briefs for July 19, 2018.

System76 has moved into its new manufacturing facility in Denver, Colorado. The company will begin making computers in the US, rather than just assembling them. See the System76 blog post for photos of the new digs.

Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" has reached end of life today, so there will be no more security updates for that version. If you're running Ubuntu 17.10, you need to upgrade to 18.04 now. See the post on It's FOSS for more information and instructions on how to upgrade.

Google has rebranded its Cloud Launcher platform, and it now will be called the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace (or GCP Marketplace). LinuxInsider reports that "it will offer production-ready commercial Kubernetes apps, promising simplified deployment, billing and third-party licensing."

Single-player survival game Stranded Deep is now available for Linux, GamingOnLinux reports, although users were reporting a few issues earlier this week. Stranded Deep is available on Steam.

Cutelyst, a C++ web framework based on Qt, has a new release. The update includes several bug fixes and some build issues with buildroot. See Dantti's Blog for all the details. Cutelyst is available on GitHub.