System76's New Manufacturing Facility, Ubuntu 17.10 Reaches End of Life, Google Cloud Platform Marketplace, Stranded Deep Now Available for Linux and Cutelyst New Release

by Jill Franklin
on July 19, 2018

News briefs for July 19, 2018.

System76 has moved into its new manufacturing facility in Denver, Colorado. The company will begin making computers in the US, rather than just assembling them. See the System76 blog post for photos of the new digs.

Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" has reached end of life today, so there will be no more security updates for that version. If you're running Ubuntu 17.10, you need to upgrade to 18.04 now. See the post on It's FOSS for more information and instructions on how to upgrade.

Google has rebranded its Cloud Launcher platform, and it now will be called the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace (or GCP Marketplace). LinuxInsider reports that "it will offer production-ready commercial Kubernetes apps, promising simplified deployment, billing and third-party licensing."

Single-player survival game Stranded Deep is now available for Linux, GamingOnLinux reports, although users were reporting a few issues earlier this week. Stranded Deep is available on Steam.

Cutelyst, a C++ web framework based on Qt, has a new release. The update includes several bug fixes and some build issues with buildroot. See Dantti's Blog for all the details. Cutelyst is available on GitHub.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

