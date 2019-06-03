News briefs for June 3, 2019.

System76 announces the rebirth of its Gazelle laptop line, offering the choice of Pop!_OS or Ubuntu as the OS. Beta News reports, "It comes with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 by default, and you can choose between an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or 1660 Ti for graphics. There are two screen sizes available -- 15.3-inch and 17.3-inch. Regardless of the display you opt for, the resolution will be 1080p." See the full specs and sign up to be notified when the laptops are available (which should be sometime this month) here.

Red Hat today announced it has joined the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, "a group of leading U.S. employers supporting U.S. federal legislation that would provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ people as are provided to other protected groups under federal law." The Equity Act "creates clear, consistent protections to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment. In addition, the bill provides protections from discrimination for LGBTQ people in a number of areas, including housing, credit, jury service, and public spaces and services."

Fedora is now accepting submissions for the Fedora 31 supplemental wallpapers. The design team will work with the community on 16 wallpapers that users can install along with the standard wallpapers. The post asks that submissions "Please stay away to submit pictures of pets, especially cats." The deadline for submissions is July 26, 2019 at 23:59 UTC. The voting will begin August 1, 2019 and will run through August 16, 2019 at 23:59 UTC. See the post for instructions and past wallpaper images.

Linux 5.2-rc3 is out. Of this release, Linus Torvalds writes: "Hmm. Fairly calm week, and rc3 is almost exactly the same size as rc2 was. Which is a bit unusual - usually rc2 is calm, and then rc3 is when people have started finding problems and we get a more active week. But far be it for me to complain about a calm rc week, so I won't."

Creative Commons introduces its 2019 Summer of Code Students. See the Creative Commons blog post to learn more about the "five phenomenal students (representing three continents) who will be working on CC tech projects full-time over the summer".