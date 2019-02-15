SUSE OpenStack Cloud version 9 is out with its first release candidate.

After a bit of delay, Canonical just released the released Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS (Bionic Beaver) packaged with a patched 4.18 Linux kernel to address the boot failure bug pushing its release by a week.

Yesterday (Valentine's Day) marked the 6 year anniversary of the release of Steam for Linux. Happy belated birthday Steam for Linux!!!

Just released is WebKitGTK version 2.23.90, adding better GTK integration, support for JPEG2000 and touchpad gestures and more.

A recent code commit to the Chromium codebase may hint to a near future support of virtual desktops; a definite plus for those who tend to run multiple programs all at once.