SUSE OpenStack Cloud v9, Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS Released, Happy Birthday Steam for Linux, WebKitGTK v 2.23.90 Released, Future Support of Virtual Desktops Hinted at in Chromium Codebase

by Petros Koutoupis
on February 15, 2019

SUSE OpenStack Cloud version 9 is out with its first release candidate.

After a bit of delay, Canonical just released the released Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS (Bionic Beaver) packaged with a patched 4.18 Linux kernel to address the boot failure bug pushing its release by a week.

Yesterday (Valentine's Day) marked the 6 year anniversary of the release of Steam for Linux. Happy belated birthday Steam for Linux!!!

Just released is WebKitGTK version 2.23.90, adding better GTK integration, support for JPEG2000 and touchpad gestures and more.

A recent code commit to the Chromium codebase may hint to a near future support of virtual desktops; a definite plus for those who tend to run multiple programs all at once.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Editor at Large, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

elementary 5 "Juno"
elementary 5 "Juno"
Bryan Lunduke
""
Modeling the Entire Universe
Joey Bernard
""
A Line in the Sand
Doc Searls
Linux kernel code of conduct
Removing Profanity from the Source Tree
Zack Brown
python
Easier Python paths with pathlib
Reuven M. Lerner
containers
Weekend Reading: Containers
Carlie Fairchild

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.