Now in its 20th year of supporting and promoting the FOSS community, SCaLE 20x – the Southern California Linux Expo – will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center March 9-12, 2023.

This 4-day annual event brings together the vibrant Open Source user community, tech industry leaders, developers, users and many more. Session track themes have included security, developer, embedded, medical and legal to name a few. The expert speakers have never failed to impress and inform. Your biggest challenge will likely be trying to pick which session to attend. One certainty: Saturday’s keynote by Arun Gupta will be standing room only.

Since my first SCaLE, way back to 3x, the expo floor has been my favorite hangout. The expansive exhibit hall provides an opportunity to meet the people behind a favorite distribution or application. There are compelling demonstrations of Open Source-based solutions, educational offerings and companies looking for top talent. Oh, and SCaLE exhibitors always have the best swag.

Would you like a glimpse of the future of Linux/FOSS? SCALE is a family friendly event that welcomes all ages. SCaLE: The Next Generation, the track focused on kids and the work they do in OSS, is back for 20x. All sessions are delivered by K-12 students and highlight interesting work or projects these students have been working on. It also includes hands-on activities for younger attendees. Topics are expected to include security, video editing, big data and more. These young folks will leave you feeling confident in the future of FOSS.

Other co-located events include Ceph Days SoCal, Kubernetes Community Day, DevOpsDayLA, PostgreSQL @ SCaLE , SCaLE Kids and Embedded Apprentice Linux Engineer (E-ALE). Always popular, the Hands-On Beginner Linux Training is here for 20x. Book your spot early for this one.

Kubernetes Community Day is new for 20x. Containers and related technology have been the subject of many SCaLE sessions and discussions; this is the inaugural event for all things Cloud Native. Workshops are planned for Day 1 followed by a second day of sessions.

Evening events range from ad hoc meet ups to sponsored receptions. SCaLE offers a welcoming and inclusive environment. Whether you’re a beginner, an expert, an enthusiast, or anywhere else on the spectrum, you will find something of interest at SCaLE.

Google leads the sponsor list for 20x as our Platinum Sponsor. SCaLE is an entirely volunteer-led conference that would not be possible without the volunteers, Sponsors, media partners, and, of course, attendees. Thank you for keeping our two decade streak alive. We look forward to meeting with old friends and new, this March, in Pasadena.