by George Whittaker
on April 24, 2025
Setting Up a Secure Mail Server with Dovecot on Ubuntu Server

Introduction

Email remains a cornerstone of modern communication. From business notifications to personal messages, having a robust and reliable mail server is essential. While cloud-based solutions dominate the mainstream, self-hosting a mail server offers control, customization, and learning opportunities that managed services can't match.

In this guide, we will explore how to set up a secure and efficient mail server using Dovecot on an Ubuntu Server. Dovecot is a lightweight and high-performance IMAP and POP3 server that provides secure access to mailboxes. When paired with Postfix, it forms a powerful mail server stack capable of sending and receiving messages seamlessly.

Whether you're a system administrator, a DevOps enthusiast, or simply curious about running your own mail infrastructure, this article provides a deep dive into configuring Dovecot on Ubuntu.

Prerequisites

Before we dive into configuration and deployment, ensure the following requirements are met:

  • Ubuntu Server (20.04 or later recommended)

  • Root or sudo access

  • Static IP address assigned to your server

  • Fully Qualified Domain Name (FQDN) pointing to your server

  • Proper DNS records:

    • A record pointing your domain to your server IP

    • MX record pointing to your mail server’s FQDN

    • Optional: SPF, DKIM, and DMARC for email authentication

You should also ensure that your system is up-to-date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Understanding the Mail Server Stack

A modern mail server is composed of several components:

  • Postfix: SMTP server responsible for sending and routing outgoing mail.

  • Dovecot: Handles retrieval of mail via IMAP/POP3 and secure authentication.

  • SpamAssassin / ClamAV: For filtering spam and malware.

  • TLS/SSL: Provides encrypted communication channels.

Here's how they work together:

  1. Postfix receives email from external sources.

  2. It stores messages into local mailboxes.

  3. Dovecot lets users access their mail securely using IMAP or POP3.

  4. TLS/SSL encrypts the entire process, ensuring privacy.

Step 1: Installing Postfix and Dovecot

Install Postfix

sudo apt install postfix -y

During installation, you will be prompted to choose a configuration. Select:

  • General type of mail configuration: Internet Site

  • System mail name: yourdomain.com

You can always reconfigure it later:

sudo dpkg-reconfigure postfix

Install Dovecot

sudo apt install dovecot-core dovecot-imapd dovecot-pop3d -y

Step 2: Configure Mail Directories

We'll use the Maildir format as it stores each message in a separate file, making it easier to manage.

Update Postfix to deliver to Maildir:

Edit /etc/postfix/main.cf and add:

home_mailbox = Maildir/

Then reload Postfix:

sudo systemctl restart postfix

For each user, create a Maildir:

sudo mkdir /home/username/Maildir sudo maildirmake.dovecot /home/username/Maildir sudo chown -R username:username /home/username/Maildir

Step 3: Configuring Dovecot

Dovecot's configuration files are located in /etc/dovecot/. The primary file is dovecot.conf.

Mail Location

Edit /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-mail.conf:

mail_location = maildir:~/Maildir

Ensure mail user privileges:

first_valid_uid = 1000

Authentication Configuration

Edit /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-auth.conf:

disable_plaintext_auth = yes auth_mechanisms = plain login

Use system users for authentication:

!include auth-system.conf.ext

Configure Services

Edit /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-master.conf and enable the following section under service auth:

unix_listener /var/spool/postfix/private/auth { mode = 0660 user = postfix group = postfix }

Restart Dovecot:

sudo systemctl restart dovecot

Step 4: Enabling SSL/TLS Encryption

For production, use Let’s Encrypt. For testing, create a self-signed certificate:

sudo openssl req -new -x509 -days 365 -nodes -out /etc/ssl/certs/mailcert.pem -keyout /etc/ssl/private/mailkey.pem

Edit /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-ssl.conf:

ssl = required ssl_cert = </etc/ssl/certs/mailcert.pem ssl_key = </etc/ssl/private/mailkey.pem

Restart Dovecot again:

sudo systemctl restart dovecot

Step 5: Configure the Firewall

Open necessary ports:

sudo ufw allow 25,587,110,995,143,993/tcp sudo ufw enable

Common ports:

  • 25: SMTP

  • 587: Submission (SMTP with auth)

  • 110: POP3

  • 995: POP3S

  • 143: IMAP

  • 993: IMAPS

Step 6: Adding Mail Users

To add local users:

sudo adduser mailuser

Create mail directories:

sudo mkdir /home/mailuser/Maildir sudo maildirmake.dovecot /home/mailuser/Maildir sudo chown -R mailuser:mailuser /home/mailuser/Maildir

These users can now connect using an email client via IMAP or POP3.

Step 7: Testing the Mail Server

Use openssl to test IMAPS:

openssl s_client -connect yourdomain.com:993

You can also use telnet to check connections or configure a mail client like Thunderbird:

  • Incoming: IMAP, port 993, SSL/TLS, normal password

  • Outgoing: SMTP, port 587, STARTTLS, normal password

Check logs for errors:

sudo tail -f /var/log/mail.log

Step 8: Hardening and Maintenance

Enable Fail2Ban

sudo apt install fail2ban -y

Fail2Ban monitors logs and bans IPs that show signs of malicious activity.

Regular Updates

Set up unattended upgrades:

sudo apt install unattended-upgrades

Mail Backup

Backup /etc/postfix, /etc/dovecot, and mailboxes (usually under /home/*/Maildir or /var/mail).

You may use rsnapshot or rsync for daily incremental backups.

Conclusion

By following this guide, you've built a fully functional and secure mail server using Postfix and Dovecot on Ubuntu. You now have:

  • A working SMTP server for sending mail.

  • A Dovecot-based IMAP/POP3 server for accessing messages.

  • SSL/TLS secured communication.

  • Local users who can send and receive emails from mail clients.

With fine-tuned configurations and proper security measures, your mail server is ready for real-world use. You can further expand your setup by integrating webmail clients like Roundcube, enabling spam filtering, and setting up email authentication (SPF, DKIM, DMARC).

George Whittaker is the editor of Linux Journal, and also a regular contributor. George has been writing about technology for two decades, and has been a Linux user for over 15 years. In his free time he enjoys programming, reading, and gaming.

