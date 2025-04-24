Setting Up a Secure Mail Server with Dovecot on Ubuntu Server
Introduction
Email remains a cornerstone of modern communication. From business notifications to personal messages, having a robust and reliable mail server is essential. While cloud-based solutions dominate the mainstream, self-hosting a mail server offers control, customization, and learning opportunities that managed services can't match.
In this guide, we will explore how to set up a secure and efficient mail server using Dovecot on an Ubuntu Server. Dovecot is a lightweight and high-performance IMAP and POP3 server that provides secure access to mailboxes. When paired with Postfix, it forms a powerful mail server stack capable of sending and receiving messages seamlessly.
Whether you're a system administrator, a DevOps enthusiast, or simply curious about running your own mail infrastructure, this article provides a deep dive into configuring Dovecot on Ubuntu.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into configuration and deployment, ensure the following requirements are met:
-
Ubuntu Server (20.04 or later recommended)
-
Root or sudo access
-
Static IP address assigned to your server
-
Fully Qualified Domain Name (FQDN) pointing to your server
-
Proper DNS records:
-
A record pointing your domain to your server IP
-
MX record pointing to your mail server’s FQDN
-
Optional: SPF, DKIM, and DMARC for email authentication
-
You should also ensure that your system is up-to-date:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y
Understanding the Mail Server Stack
A modern mail server is composed of several components:
-
Postfix: SMTP server responsible for sending and routing outgoing mail.
-
Dovecot: Handles retrieval of mail via IMAP/POP3 and secure authentication.
-
SpamAssassin / ClamAV: For filtering spam and malware.
-
TLS/SSL: Provides encrypted communication channels.
Here's how they work together:
-
Postfix receives email from external sources.
-
It stores messages into local mailboxes.
-
Dovecot lets users access their mail securely using IMAP or POP3.
-
TLS/SSL encrypts the entire process, ensuring privacy.
Step 1: Installing Postfix and DovecotInstall Postfix
sudo apt install postfix -y
During installation, you will be prompted to choose a configuration. Select:
-
General type of mail configuration: Internet Site
-
System mail name:
yourdomain.com
You can always reconfigure it later:
Install Dovecot
sudo dpkg-reconfigure postfix
sudo apt install dovecot-core dovecot-imapd dovecot-pop3d -y
Step 2: Configure Mail Directories
We'll use the Maildir format as it stores each message in a separate file, making it easier to manage.
Update Postfix to deliver to Maildir:
Edit
/etc/postfix/main.cf and add:
home_mailbox = Maildir/
Then reload Postfix:
sudo systemctl restart postfix
For each user, create a Maildir:
sudo mkdir /home/username/Maildir sudo maildirmake.dovecot /home/username/Maildir sudo chown -R username:username /home/username/Maildir
Step 3: Configuring Dovecot
Dovecot's configuration files are located in
/etc/dovecot/. The primary file is
dovecot.conf.
Edit
/etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-mail.conf:
mail_location = maildir:~/Maildir
Ensure mail user privileges:
Authentication Configuration
first_valid_uid = 1000
Edit
/etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-auth.conf:
disable_plaintext_auth = yes auth_mechanisms = plain login
Use system users for authentication:
Configure Services
!include auth-system.conf.ext
Edit
/etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-master.conf and enable the following section under
service auth:
unix_listener /var/spool/postfix/private/auth { mode = 0660 user = postfix group = postfix }
Restart Dovecot:
sudo systemctl restart dovecot
Step 4: Enabling SSL/TLS Encryption
For production, use Let’s Encrypt. For testing, create a self-signed certificate:
sudo openssl req -new -x509 -days 365 -nodes -out /etc/ssl/certs/mailcert.pem -keyout /etc/ssl/private/mailkey.pem
Edit
/etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-ssl.conf:
ssl = required ssl_cert = </etc/ssl/certs/mailcert.pem ssl_key = </etc/ssl/private/mailkey.pem
Restart Dovecot again:
sudo systemctl restart dovecot
Step 5: Configure the Firewall
Open necessary ports:
sudo ufw allow 25,587,110,995,143,993/tcp sudo ufw enable
Common ports:
-
25: SMTP
-
587: Submission (SMTP with auth)
-
110: POP3
-
995: POP3S
-
143: IMAP
-
993: IMAPS
Step 6: Adding Mail Users
To add local users:
sudo adduser mailuser
Create mail directories:
sudo mkdir /home/mailuser/Maildir sudo maildirmake.dovecot /home/mailuser/Maildir sudo chown -R mailuser:mailuser /home/mailuser/Maildir
These users can now connect using an email client via IMAP or POP3.
Step 7: Testing the Mail Server
Use
openssl to test IMAPS:
openssl s_client -connect yourdomain.com:993
You can also use
telnet to check connections or configure a mail client like Thunderbird:
-
Incoming: IMAP, port 993, SSL/TLS, normal password
-
Outgoing: SMTP, port 587, STARTTLS, normal password
Check logs for errors:
sudo tail -f /var/log/mail.log
Step 8: Hardening and MaintenanceEnable Fail2Ban
sudo apt install fail2ban -y
Fail2Ban monitors logs and bans IPs that show signs of malicious activity.Regular Updates
Set up unattended upgrades:
Mail Backup
sudo apt install unattended-upgrades
Backup
/etc/postfix,
/etc/dovecot, and mailboxes (usually under
/home/*/Maildir or
/var/mail).
You may use
rsnapshot or
rsync for daily incremental backups.
Conclusion
By following this guide, you've built a fully functional and secure mail server using Postfix and Dovecot on Ubuntu. You now have:
-
A working SMTP server for sending mail.
-
A Dovecot-based IMAP/POP3 server for accessing messages.
-
SSL/TLS secured communication.
-
Local users who can send and receive emails from mail clients.
With fine-tuned configurations and proper security measures, your mail server is ready for real-world use. You can further expand your setup by integrating webmail clients like Roundcube, enabling spam filtering, and setting up email authentication (SPF, DKIM, DMARC).