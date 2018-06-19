News briefs for June 19, 2018.

Red Hat today launched Red Hat Process Automation Manager 7, which is "a comprehensive, cloud-native platform for developing business automation services and process-centric applications across hybrid cloud environments". This new release expands some key capabilities including cloud native application development, dynamic case management and low-code user experience. You can learn more and get started here.

The free, open-source Brackets editor, which focuses on web development/design, released version 1.13 of its code editor this week. Linux Uprising reports that the new release features "the ability to opening remote files, drag and drop support for the FileTreeFiew, an option to automatically update Brackets, and bug fixes". See also the release notes on GitHub for more info.

Qt announced the release of version 5.11.1 today. This release is the first patch release for the 5.11 series and doesn't include any new functionality, but it does provide more than 150 bug fixes and 700 important changes. See the Change Files page for details.

Today, June 19th, has been declared FreeBSD Day. Visit the website for information on ways you can help them celebrate this 25th anniversary.

Happy Birthday to It's FOSS! Visit the website for giveaways and more details on It's FOSS's 6th birthday celebration.