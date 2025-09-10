In June 2025, the Qt team officially rolled out Qt Creator 17, marking a notable milestone for developers who rely on this IDE for cross-platform Qt, C++, QML, and Python work. While there are many changes under the hood, two of the spotlighted improvements are its updated default visual style and significant enhancements in how CMake is supported. Below, we’ll explore these in depth, assess their impact, and offer guidance on how to adopt the new features smoothly.

What's New in Qt Creator 17: A Snapshot

Before zooming into the theme and CMake changes, here are some of the broader enhancements in version 17 to set context:

The “2024” theme set (light and dark variants) — which first appeared in earlier versions — becomes the foundational appearance for all new installs.

General polish across the UI: icon refreshes, more consistent spacing, and better contrast.

Projects now bind run configurations more tightly to the build configurations. That means selecting a build (e.g. Debug vs Release) also constrains which run configurations apply.

Upgraded C++ tooling (with LLVM 20.1.3), improved QML formatting options, enhanced Python (pyproject.toml) support, and refinements in version control & analysis tools.

With that backdrop, let’s dive into the theme and CMake changes in more detail.

A Refreshed Visual Identity: Default “2024” Themes

What Has Changed

Qt Creator 17 makes the “2024” light and dark themes the standard look & feel for new installations. These themes had been available previously (since Qt Creator 15) but in this version become the out-of-the-box configuration.

Other visual adjustments accompany the theme change:

Icons throughout the IDE have been reviewed and updated so they align better with the new theme style.

UI consistency is improved: spacing, contrast, and alignment between interface elements have been refined so that the environment feels more cohesive.

Why These Changes Matter

A theme isn't just aesthetics. The look and feel of an IDE affect user comfort, readability, efficiency, and even fatigue. Some benefits include:

Improved clarity for long coding sessions: better contrast helps in low-ambient light or for users with visual sensitivity.

Consistency across elements: less jarring visual transitions when switching between parts of the interface or when using external themes/plugins.

Reduced setup friction: since the “2024” theme is now default, many users won’t need to hunt down or tweak theme settings just to get a modern, usable look.

How You Can Customize or Revert

If you prefer a different theme or want to try something else:

Navigate to Preferences → Environment → Interface → Theme within Qt Creator. You can switch back to an older theme or select a custom one.

Icon style and other visual elements may also be affected by theme selection and/or interface settings. It’s worth exploring those if you want to fine-tune how things look.

Robust CMake Enhancements: Smarter and More Helpful

CMake support in Qt Creator 17 isn’t just incremental; several new capabilities reduce setup headaches and encourage smoother project maintenance.

Key Features Introduced

Automatic Qt component installation when missing When a CMake project configuration fails because certain Qt packages are not installed, Qt Creator can now trigger the Qt Online Installer to fetch and install the required modules. This feature is tied to a new setting called “Package Manager Auto-Setup” under Preferences → CMake → General. Find-package dependency provider The IDE will monitor find_package() calls in CMakeLists. If a called Qt component is missing, Qt Creator gives you aid to both install it and update your build configuration so that the missing dependency is properly included. Fix-its for missing includes / missing package declarations Whenever you use Qt headers or classes that aren’t yet properly included or declared in your CMake configuration, the IDE can propose “fix-its” to add those dependencies automatically. This helps avoid compiler surprises later on. Better handling of presets (especially for devices / cross-platform targets) If your project defines CMake presets (e.g. for Android, or other embedded targets), Qt Creator now better recognizes and uses them. This includes selecting correct “Run Device” based on preset metadata. More parity with QMake-style conveniences In QMake, Qt Creator had some macros like %{Project:Name} that helped with project naming in UI etc. Since many CMake projects use generic file names (like CMakeLists.txt ), Qt Creator 17 parses the project() command in CMakeLists to extract project name early so macros like %{Project:Name} resolve more intuitively.

How These Improvements Aid Developers

Reduced setup overhead : previously, missing Qt modules or wrong CMake settings often meant error messages and manual interventions. Now, some of that is automated.

Greater reliability : you’ll catch missing dependencies earlier, with IDE suggestions, instead of chasing mysterious build failures.

Improved cross-platform / multi-target workflow : if you’re building for multiple devices or platforms, presets + device awareness reduce friction.

Better bridging between older QMake habits and modern CMake workflows: for developers migrating projects or combining various modules, the extra support helps.

Practical Tips Once You Update

If you move to Qt Creator 17, here are suggestions to maximize your benefit and avoid pitfalls:

Action Why It Helps Enable Package Manager Auto-Setup So missing Qt components can be installed automatically instead of popping up cryptic errors. Review existing CMake projects for find_package() correctness Even with new aids, some legacy or custom projects may rely on manual linking; catching mismatches ahead of time helps. Adjust run / build configurations Since run configs are now associated with build configs, double-check that your Debug / Release / custom builds use correct run settings. Test the theme under your typical workflow For example, when using designers, diff tools, version control, etc., to see whether the “2024” theme works with your CPU, screen, lighting setup. If not, adjust theme or font settings. Use presets for cross-platform targets If you support Android, embedded, or other platforms, define and tune presets so Qt Creator picks correct Run Devices etc.

Possible Downsides and Things to Watch Out For

While most change is positive, there are a few trade-offs to be mindful of:

Learning curve : switching to a new default theme might be jarring for long-time users accustomed to older looks. Muscle memory for UI layout, contrast, or icon appearances may need adjusting.

Automatic installation may require manual oversight : if your environment has restrictive permissions or custom installations of Qt, automatic installs may fail or need elevated privileges.

Edge cases in CMake automation : projects with highly customized CMake setups or non-standard directory layouts might confuse the “dependency provider” or presets, leading to incorrect suggestions or missing paths.

Theme compatibility with plugins / external tools: some third-party plugins or custom tooling may assume older themes or specific visuals; with the updated visual baseline, icons or UI components might not align perfectly until those plugins are updated.

Conclusion

Qt Creator 17 is arguably a major step forward for the Qt IDE landscape. The shift to the “2024” light/dark themes as defaults, paired with a slew of quality-of-life improvements to CMake handling, shows the Qt team is paying attention not only to raw features but to developer polish: how things feel, how often you encounter needless friction, how quickly missing pieces are highlighted and corrected.

If you work regularly with CMake, or manage projects with multiple build configurations (Debug, Release, cross-platform, etc.), Qt Creator 17’s improvements are likely to save you time and reduce errors. For those comfortable with older themes or manual dependency management, there’s still flexibility to revert or customize; but upgrading is well justified.

For further exploration, check out the official Qt Creator 17 release notes, the detailed blog post on CMake updates, and try downloading version 17 to test on your own projects. Over time, as you adopt its new features, you’ll likely find the theme and build system changes to be more than superficial—they shape how you interact with the IDE daily.