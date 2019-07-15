News briefs for July 15, 2019.

Q4OS 3.8 stable was released today. This is a long-term support (LTS) release based on Debian Buster 10 with Plasma 5.14 and optionally Trinity 14.0.6 for desktop environments. Its primary aim is stability, and it's code-named Centaurus. It's available for 64bit and 32bit/i686pae computers, and also for older i386 systems without PAE extension. Support for ARM devices is in the works. Go here to download.

Linux kernel 5.2.1 was released yesterday. Greg Kroah-Hartman writes, "All users of the 5.2 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.2.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.2.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary."

Cloudera recently announced an new open-source licensing model. The company's Vision blog post states that the new strategy "aligns the licensing models previously used by each of Hortonworks and Cloudera and also introduces some new changes. We take our open source leadership role seriously, and recognize that our need to align our own licenses is also an opportunity to lead and to renew our commitment to open source software." Moving forward all of the company's open-source licenses "will adhere to one of two OSI approved licenses: the Apache License, Version 2, or the GNU Affero General Public License, Version 3 ('AGPL')". The post also notes Cloudera's open-source goals: "freedom from vendor lock-in", "community standards, not Cloudera standards" and "open ecosystem". See the Cloudera Licensing Policy FAQ for more details.

Microsoft's Quantum Development Kit is now available as an open source project on GitHub. According to Windows Central, "The QDK, which launched in preview last year, gives developers access to the Q# programming language, quantum simulators, and the libraries needed to start experimenting with quantum computing before it goes mainstream." See also the Microsoft Quantum blog for more information.

The Bank of England has announced that Alan Turing will be on the new £50 note in the UK. Gizmodo quotes Bank of England Governor Mark Carney: "Why Turing? Turing was an outstanding mathematician whose works had an enormous impact on how we live today. As the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, Alan Turing's contributions were far-ranging and path-breaking. His genius lay in a unique ability to link the philosophical and the abstract with the practical and the concrete. And all around us his legacy continues to build. Turing is a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand."