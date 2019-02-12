PyPy v7.0.0, Vulernability Affecting runc and Container Technologies, Ubuntu for ARM-based Windows Laptops, antiX MX v18.1

by Petros Koutoupis
on February 12, 2019

PyPy, the alternative implementation to the Python programming language announced the release of version 7.0.0. It includes 3 different interpreters that support Python versions 2.7, 3.5 and 3.6-alpha.

A vulnerability was just discovered (CVE-2019-5736) affecting runc and the management of container technologies which include Docker, cri-o, containerd, Kubernetes, etc. Learn more about this security hole and the ways it is being patched here.

A small group of programmers and hackers are working diligently to bring support for Ubuntu on ARM-based Windows laptops. Prebuilt images for the Asus NovaGo TP370QL, HP Envy x2, and the Lenovo Mixx 630 can be found on the official GitHub project page.

The Debian-based Linux distribution, antiX MX, just announced the release of version 18.1. The release is based off of Debian 9.7 "Stretch." You can obtain the ISO image here.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Editor at Large, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

""
A Line in the Sand
Doc Searls
Linux kernel code of conduct
Removing Profanity from the Source Tree
Zack Brown
python
Easier Python paths with pathlib
Reuven M. Lerner
containers
Weekend Reading: Containers
Carlie Fairchild
Taloflow logo
The Taloflow Instance Manager (Tim)
Petros Koutoupis
""
Disk Encryption for Low-End Hardware
Zack Brown

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.