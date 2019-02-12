PyPy, the alternative implementation to the Python programming language announced the release of version 7.0.0. It includes 3 different interpreters that support Python versions 2.7, 3.5 and 3.6-alpha.

A vulnerability was just discovered (CVE-2019-5736) affecting runc and the management of container technologies which include Docker, cri-o, containerd, Kubernetes, etc. Learn more about this security hole and the ways it is being patched here.

A small group of programmers and hackers are working diligently to bring support for Ubuntu on ARM-based Windows laptops. Prebuilt images for the Asus NovaGo TP370QL, HP Envy x2, and the Lenovo Mixx 630 can be found on the official GitHub project page.

The Debian-based Linux distribution, antiX MX, just announced the release of version 18.1. The release is based off of Debian 9.7 "Stretch." You can obtain the ISO image here.