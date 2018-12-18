News briefs for December 18, 2018.

Purism is introducing "It's a Secure Life" bundles from now until January 6. The bundles are 15%–18& off, and they can be made up of different combinations of the Librem 5 smartphone (preorder), the Librem 15 laptop and the Librem Key.

Wave Computing announced yesterday it plans to open-source its MIPS instruction set architecture to "accelerate the ability for semiconductor companies, developers and universities to adopt and innovate using MIPS for next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) designs". According to the announcement, "Under the MIPS Open program, participants will have full access to the most recent versions of the 32-bit and 64-bit MIPS ISA free of charge—with no licensing or royalty fees. Additionally, participants in the MIPS Open program will be licensed under MIPS' hundreds of existing worldwide patents."

Red Hat this morning announced long-term commercial support for OpenJDK on Microsoft Windows. In addition to supporting OpenJDK builds on RHEL, this support will further enable "organizations to standardize the development and deployment of Java applications throughout the enterprise with a flexible, powerful and open alternative to proprietary Java platforms".

The ArchLabs 2018.12 release is now available. It's been six months since the last release, and this version has done away with the live environment, so when you start the USB install, you are thrown straight into the installer. According to the announcement, "Instructions on how to start the installer are right there. No need for passwords with this live USB either." Other changes include Aurman has been replaced with a new homegrown AUR helper called Baph, the package repo has been updated and installing ArchLabs should be easier than ever. You can download it from here.

RawTherapee 5.5 has been released. This new version of the open-source RAW photo editor has several new features, including a new Shadows/Highlights tool, improved support for Canon mRaw format variants, unbounded processing, new color toning methods and more. You can get the new version via your package manager or visit the download page.