Opera Launches Built-in Cryptocurrency Wallet for Android, ManagedKube Partners with Google Cloud to Provide a Monitoring App for Kubernetes Cluster Costs, QEMU 3.1 Released, IoT DevCon Call for Presentations and GNOME 3.31.3 Is Out

by Jill Franklin
on December 13, 2018

News briefs for December 13, 2018.

Opera announced today the launch of a built-in cryptocurrency wallet for Android. According to The Verge, "The wallet will first support ethereum, with support for other coins likely to come later. Ether investors using Opera would potentially be able to more easily access their tokens using the feature." You can get Opera for Android here.

ManagedKube, a Kubernetes software development tool company, announced yesterday it is collaborating with Google Cloud to "launch a monitoring application that provides companies with visibility into their Kubernetes cluster costs". The press release notes that "ManagedKube provides an easy-to-read dashboard that gives insights on how much is being spent on each pod, node, and persistent volume across multiple time dimensions. This visibility allows companies to forecast budgets, understand product margins, and quickly identify optimization opportunities for reducing Kubernetes cloud costs."

QEMU 3.1 has been released. Phoronix reports that this update of the QEMU emulator adds "multi-threaded Tiny Code Generator support, display improvements, adds the Cortex-A72 model and other ARM improvements, and various other enhancements". For more details, see the QEMU ChangeLog.

IoT DevCon call for presentations is now open. Deadline for proposals is February 28, 2019. The conference is being held June 5–6 in Santa Clara, California.

GNOME 3.31.3 is out, and this will be the last snapshot of 2018. Note that this is development code meant for testing and hacking purposes. For a list of changes, go here, and the source packages are here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

""
About ncurses Colors
Jim Hall
safety razors
Lessons in Vendor Lock-in: Shaving
Kyle Rankin
Python
Testing Your Code with Python's pytest, Part II
Reuven M. Lerner
Liam Broza
How Can We Bring FOSS to the Virtual World?
Doc Searls
Kyle Rankin
Weekend Reading: Sysadmin 101
Kyle Rankin
""
Reinventing Software Development and Availability with Open Source: an Interview with One of Microsoft Azure's Lead Architects
Petros Koutoupis

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell