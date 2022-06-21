The Southern California Linux Expo – SCALE 19x – returns to its regularly scheduled annual program this year from July 28-31 at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport hotel.

As this continent’s largest community-run Linux/FOSS expo, SCALE 19x continues a nearly two-decade tradition of bringing the latest Free/Open Source Software developments, DevOps, Security and related trends to the general public during the course of the four-day event. Whether you are interested in low level system tuning, how to scale and secure your applications, or how to use OSS at home - SCALE is for you.

Some of this year's highlights include keynotes by Internet pioneer Vint Cerf, who now serves as Chief Internet Evangelist for Google, and Demetris Cheatham, Senior Director, Diversity and Inclusion.

Along with over 100 speakers in sessions spanning the four-day event, SCALE 19x also brings about 100 exhibitors to the expo floor providing their latest software and other developments. In addition, co-located events return to SCALE 19x, which include sessions by IEEE SA Open, AWS, FreeBSD, PostgreSQL, and DevOps Day LA among others. More information on the co-located events can be found at https://www.socallinuxexpo.org/scale/19x/events

Sponsors – both long-time friends of the Expo and newcomers with whom we expect a long relationship – have lined up to support SCALE 19x. Amazon Web Services – AWS for short – leads off the Platinum List, along with Portworx and Mattermost.

Returning to the Hilton Los Angeles Airport hotel provides that there’s one place to stay and attend during the four-day Expo. The Hilton LAX offers a special deal for SCALE 19x attendees, and to take advantage of the savings, visit https://book.passkey.com/event/50305242/owner/50954/home

And, of course, SCALE wouldn’t be SCALE without the attendees – registration for SCALE 19x ranges from an expo-only pass to an all-access SCALE Pass for the exhibit floor and speakers. To register, visit https://register.socallinuxexpo.org/reg6/

For more information, visit https://www.socallinuxexpo.org/scale/19x