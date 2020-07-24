Newest IPFire Release Includes Security Fixes and Additional Hardware Support (IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 147)

by George Whittaker
on July 24, 2020
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 147

Michael Tremer, maintainer of the IPFire project, announced IPFire 2.25 Core Update 147 today. This is the newest IPFire release since Core Update 146 on June 29th.

IPFire 2.25 Core Update 147 includes some important security updates including a newer version of Squid web proxy that has patched recent vulnerabilities.

Beyond security updates, IPFire 2.25 Core Update 147 adds support for additional hardware, as well as enhancing support for existing hardware because the new release ships with version 20200519 of the Linux firmware package.

IPFire 2.25 Core Update 147 also rectified a recurring issue relating to forwarding GRE connections.

In addition, the update improved IPFire on AWS configurations.

IPFire 2.25 Core Update 147 includes these updated packages: bind 9.11.20, dhcpcd 9.1.2, GnuTLS 3.6.14, gmp 6.2.0, iproute2 5.7.0, libassuan 2.5.3, libgcrypt 1.8.5, libgpg-error 1.38, OpenSSH 8.3p1, squidguard 1.6.0.

You can download IPFire 2.25 Core Update 147 here.

George Whittaker is the newest contributor to Linux Journal, and has been a Linux user for over 15 years. In his free time he enjoys programming, reading, and gaming.

