Introduction

The team behind MX Linux has just released version 25, carrying the codename “Infinity”, and it brings a significant upgrade by building upon the stable base of Debian 13 “Trixie”. Released on November 9, 2025, this edition doesn’t just refresh the desktop, it introduces modernized tooling, updated kernels, dual init-options, and installer enhancements aimed at both newcomers and long-time users.

In the sections that follow, we’ll walk through the key new features of MX Linux 25, what’s changed for each desktop edition, recommended upgrade or fresh-install paths, and why this release matters in the wider Linux-distribution ecosystem.

What’s New in MX Linux 25 “Infinity”

Here are the headline changes and improvements that define this release:

Debian 13 “Trixie” Base

By moving to Debian 13, Infinity inherits all the stability, security updates, and broader hardware support of the latest Debian stable release. The base system now aligns with Trixie’s libraries, kernels, and architecture support.

Kernel Choices & Hardware Support

The standard editions ship with the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, offering a solid baseline for most hardware.

For newer hardware or advanced users, the “AHS” (Advanced Hardware Support) variants and the KDE Plasma edition adopt a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.16 (or 6.15 in some variants) kernel, maximizing performance and compatibility with cutting-edge setups.

Dual Init Option: systemd and SysVinit

Traditionally associated with lighter-weight init options, MX Linux now offers both systemd by default and SysVinit editions (particularly for Xfce and Fluxbox variants). This gives users the freedom to choose their init system preference without losing new features.

Updated Desktop Environments

Xfce edition : Ships with Xfce 4.20. Improvements include a revamped Whisker Menu, updated archive management tools (Engrampa replacing File Roller in some editions).

KDE Plasma edition : Uses KDE Plasma 6.3.6, defaults to Wayland for a modern session experience (with X11 still optionally available), adds root-actions and service menus to Dolphin, and switches TLP out for power-profiles-daemon to resolve power widget issues.

Fluxbox edition: Offers a more minimal, highly customizable environment: new panel layouts, updated “appfinder” configs for Rofi, toolbar changes and themes refined. Defaults the audio player to Audacious (instead of the older DeaDBeeF).

Tooling & Format Upgrades

MX Tools migration to Qt 6 : All the in-house MX configuration tools now run on Qt6, giving better integration, performance and future-proofing.

New updater utility: mx-updater : The previous apt-notifier has been replaced by mx-updater , which supports optional back-ends like nala for improved update workflows.

Deb822 format support: The new Debian sources format ( .sources files) is now supported, making repository configuration cleaner and more standardized.

Installer Enhancements

“Replace existing installation” option : The installer now provides an option to reinstall MX Linux while preserving the user’s home directory, ideal for refreshing the system without losing personal data.

64-bit UEFI Secure Boot support : For systems using signed kernels under UEFI, Secure Boot is now supported in many standard editions (though some AHS variants may not yet fully support it).

ZRAM swap device setup: The installer can now configure a ZRAM-backed swap device, improving performance on systems with limited physical RAM.

Miscellaneous Improvements

New Conky configurations: The Live/desktop environment now includes default Conky widgets that adapt between 12h or 24h time formats based on locale preferences.

Theme and artwork refresh: The mx-ease and mx-matcha themes get updates, visuals are more consistent across desktops.

Improved Nvidia-installer (ddm-mx): Adds fallback modes for the Nvidia developer repository function and better Wayland compatibility.

Upgrade & Fresh Install Guidance

Fresh Install

If you’re new to MX Linux or moving to a new machine:

Download the ISO for MX Linux 25 “Infinity” from the official site in your preferred edition (Xfce, KDE, Fluxbox). Create a bootable USB or mount in VM, then run the installer. During installation, choose if you prefer systemd (default) or SysVinit (for Xfce/Fluxbox variants). Configure disk, optionally select ZRAM swap, choose your desktop, and opt in to Secure Boot if supported on your hardware. After completion reboot into the new system and perform sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade to ensure you’re current.

Upgrading from MX Linux 23/24

If you run an earlier MX release:

The MX team recommends reviewing the migration notes (available on their website) and backing up your system before upgrade.

While in-place upgrades may be possible, a fresh install often leads to fewer issues when a major base (Debian version) changes.

Export your home directory, user configs, and reinstall if time allows; then restore your data.

Why This Release Matters

Bridges modernity with stability : By using Debian 13 as the foundation, MX Linux 25 gives users access to cutting-edge hardware support while retaining the stability Debian is known for.

Good for both casual and advanced users : The installer improvements and new tooling make it accessible for newcomers, while advanced users still benefit from SysVinit options, ZRAM swap, AHS kernels and customization.

Maintains a lightweight philosophy : Despite changes, MX continues to support Fluxbox and Xfce as first-class desktops, making it ideal for older hardware or efficiency-focused setups.

Responds to user feedback : Features like the reinstall-without-losing-home option, Secure Boot support, and updated themes reflect community shout-outs and usability improvements.

Keeps pace with hardware and software evolution: From Wayland defaults for KDE, to Qt6 tooling, to new kernel versions, the distro keeps things modern without sacrificing its identity.

Conclusion

MX Linux 25 “Infinity” is a polished, meaningful upgrade. It successfully refreshes the base, modernises the tooling, and enhances the installer, all while keeping the distribution’s core mission intact: providing a stable, efficient and usable Linux experience on a wide range of hardware.

If you’re considering a Linux installation today, or thinking about refreshing your current one, MX Linux 25 deserves serious consideration. Whether you’re a veteran user working on a sub-$300 laptop, or needing a capable desktop for daily work, this release sets a strong foundation.