News briefs April 20, 2018.

Participate in Mozilla's open-source Common Voice Project, an initiative to help teach machines how real people speak: "Now you can donate your voice to help us build an open-source voice database that anyone can use to make innovative apps for devices and the web." For more about the Common Voice Project, see the story on opensource.com.

Red Hat yesterday announced the Vault Operator, a new open-source project that "aims to make it easier to install, manage, and maintain instances of Vault—a tool designed for storing, managing, and controlling access to secrets, such as tokens, passwords, certificates, and API keys—on Kubernetes clusters."

Google might be working on implementing dual-boot functionality in Chrome OS to allow Chromebook users to boot multiple OSes. Softpedia News reports on a Reddit thread that references "Alt OS" in recent Chromium Gerrit commits. This is only speculation so far, and Google has not confirmed it is working on dual-boot support for Chrome OS on Chromebooks.

Oracle recently released VirtualBox 5.2.10. This release addresses the CPU (Critical Patch Updates) Advisory for April 2018 related to Oracle VM VirtualBox and several other improvements, including fixing a KDE Plasma hang and having multiple NVMe controllers with ICH9 enabled. See the Changelog for all the details.

Apple yesterday announced it has open-sourced its FoundationDB cloud database. Apple's goal is "to build a community around the project and make FoundationDB the foundation for the next generation of distributed databases". The project is now available on GitHub.