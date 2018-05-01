May 2018 Issue: Privacy
on May 1, 2018
Most people simply are unaware of how much personal data they leak on a daily basis as they use their computers. Enter our latest issue with a deep dive into privacy.
After working on this issue, a few of us on the Linux Journal team walked away implementing some new privacy practices--we suspect you may too after you give it a read.
In This Issue:
- Data Privacy: How to Protect Yourself
- Effective Privacy Plugins
- Using Tor Hidden Services
- Interview: Andrew Lee on Open-Sourcing PIA
- Review: Purism's Librem 13v2
- Generating Good Passwords with a Shell Script
- The GDPR and Open Source
- Getting Started with Nextcloud 13
- Examining Data with Pandas
- FOSS Project Spotlights: Sawmill and CloudMapper
- GitStorage Review
- Visualizing Molecules with EasyChem
