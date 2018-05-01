Most people simply are unaware of how much personal data they leak on a daily basis as they use their computers. Enter our latest issue with a deep dive into privacy.

After working on this issue, a few of us on the Linux Journal team walked away implementing some new privacy practices--we suspect you may too after you give it a read.

In This Issue:

Data Privacy: How to Protect Yourself

Effective Privacy Plugins

Using Tor Hidden Services

Interview: Andrew Lee on Open-Sourcing PIA

Review: Purism's Librem 13v2

Generating Good Passwords with a Shell Script

The GDPR and Open Source

Getting Started with Nextcloud 13

Examining Data with Pandas

FOSS Project Spotlights: Sawmill and CloudMapper

GitStorage Review

Visualizing Molecules with EasyChem

Subscribers, you can download your May issue now.

Not a subscriber? It’s not too late. Subscribe today and receive instant access to this and ALL back issues since 1994!

Want to buy a single issue? Buy the May magazine or other single back issues in the LJ store.