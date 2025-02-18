Introduction

Software package management is an essential skill for any system administrator working with Linux distributions such as CentOS and RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux). Managing software efficiently ensures that your system remains secure, up-to-date, and optimized for performance.

CentOS and RHEL utilize two primary package managers: Yum (Yellowdog Updater, Modified) and DNF (Dandified Yum). While Yum has been the default package manager in older versions (CentOS/RHEL 7 and earlier), DNF replaces Yum starting from CentOS 8 and RHEL 8, offering improved performance, dependency resolution, and better memory management.

In this guide, we will explore every aspect of software package management using Yum and DNF, from installing, updating, and removing packages to managing repositories and handling dependencies.

Understanding Yum and DNF

What is Yum?

Yum (Yellowdog Updater, Modified) is a package management tool that helps users install, update, and remove software packages on CentOS and RHEL systems. It manages software dependencies automatically, ensuring that required libraries and dependencies are installed along with the package.

What is DNF?

DNF (Dandified Yum) is the next-generation package manager introduced in CentOS 8 and RHEL 8. It provides faster package management, better memory efficiency, and improved dependency resolution compared to Yum. Although Yum is still available in newer versions, it acts as a symbolic link to DNF.

Key advantages of DNF over Yum:

Improved performance and speed

Reduced memory usage

Better dependency management

Enhanced security and modularity

Checking and Updating Package Repositories

Before installing or updating software, it is good practice to ensure that the system package repositories are up to date.

Using Yum (CentOS/RHEL 7 and Earlier)

yum check-update yum update

Using DNF (CentOS/RHEL 8 and Later)

dnf check-update dnf update

The update command refreshes package lists and ensures that installed software is up to date.

Installing Software Packages

Software packages can be installed from official or third-party repositories.

Using Yum

yum install package-name

Using DNF

dnf install package-name

Example:

dnf install httpd -y # Installs Apache web server

The -y flag automatically confirms the installation without user intervention.

Removing Software Packages

If a package is no longer needed, you can remove it to free up system resources.

Using Yum

yum remove package-name

Using DNF

dnf remove package-name

Example:

dnf remove httpd -y # Removes Apache web server

Searching for Software Packages

If you do not know the exact package name, you can search for it in the repository.

Using Yum

yum search package-name

Using DNF

dnf search package-name

Example:

dnf search nginx # Searches for Nginx packages

Listing Installed Packages

To list all installed packages on the system, use the following commands.

Using Yum

yum list installed

Using DNF

dnf list installed

Example:

dnf list installed | grep httpd # Check if Apache is installed

Viewing Detailed Package Information

To retrieve detailed information about a package, such as version, repository, and description:

Using Yum

yum info package-name

Using DNF

dnf info package-name

Example:

dnf info vim # Get information about the Vim text editor

Managing Software Groups

Some software packages are grouped together for easier installation.

List Available Groups

dnf group list

Install a Group

dnf group install "Development Tools" -y

Remove a Group

dnf group remove "Development Tools" -y

Handling Package Dependencies

Checking Dependencies

dnf deplist package-name

Removing Unused Dependencies

dnf autoremove

This command removes orphaned dependencies that are no longer required by installed packages.

Clearing Package Cache

To free up disk space or resolve repository issues, clear the package cache.

Using Yum

yum clean all

Using DNF

dnf clean all

Enabling and Disabling Repositories

To enable or disable a repository temporarily:

dnf --enablerepo=repository-name install package-name dnf --disablerepo=repository-name install package-name

To permanently enable or disable a repository, edit the repository files in /etc/yum.repos.d/ .

Using DNF Transaction History

DNF keeps track of all transactions, making it easy to undo changes.

View Transaction History

dnf history

Undo a Transaction

dnf history undo transaction-id

Rollback to a Previous State

dnf history rollback transaction-id

Installing Local RPM Files

To manually install a package using a .rpm file:

Using Yum

yum localinstall package.rpm

Using DNF

dnf install package.rpm

Checking and Applying Security Updates

Check Available Security Updates

dnf updateinfo list security

Apply Security Updates Only

dnf update --security

Conclusion

Managing software packages efficiently is crucial for system administrators using CentOS and RHEL. While Yum has been a trusted package manager for years, DNF provides significant improvements in performance and security. By mastering these commands, you can efficiently install, update, and manage software packages, ensuring the stability and security of your Linux system.