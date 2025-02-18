Mastering Software Package Management with Yum and DNF on CentOS and RHEL

by George Whittaker
on February 18, 2025
Introduction

Software package management is an essential skill for any system administrator working with Linux distributions such as CentOS and RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux). Managing software efficiently ensures that your system remains secure, up-to-date, and optimized for performance.

CentOS and RHEL utilize two primary package managers: Yum (Yellowdog Updater, Modified) and DNF (Dandified Yum). While Yum has been the default package manager in older versions (CentOS/RHEL 7 and earlier), DNF replaces Yum starting from CentOS 8 and RHEL 8, offering improved performance, dependency resolution, and better memory management.

In this guide, we will explore every aspect of software package management using Yum and DNF, from installing, updating, and removing packages to managing repositories and handling dependencies.

Understanding Yum and DNF

What is Yum?

Yum (Yellowdog Updater, Modified) is a package management tool that helps users install, update, and remove software packages on CentOS and RHEL systems. It manages software dependencies automatically, ensuring that required libraries and dependencies are installed along with the package.

What is DNF?

DNF (Dandified Yum) is the next-generation package manager introduced in CentOS 8 and RHEL 8. It provides faster package management, better memory efficiency, and improved dependency resolution compared to Yum. Although Yum is still available in newer versions, it acts as a symbolic link to DNF.

Key advantages of DNF over Yum:

  • Improved performance and speed

  • Reduced memory usage

  • Better dependency management

  • Enhanced security and modularity

Checking and Updating Package Repositories

Before installing or updating software, it is good practice to ensure that the system package repositories are up to date.

Using Yum (CentOS/RHEL 7 and Earlier) 
yum check-update
yum update
Using DNF (CentOS/RHEL 8 and Later) 
dnf check-update
dnf update

The update command refreshes package lists and ensures that installed software is up to date.

Installing Software Packages

Software packages can be installed from official or third-party repositories.

Using Yum 
yum install package-name
Using DNF 
dnf install package-name

Example:

dnf install httpd -y   # Installs Apache web server

The -y flag automatically confirms the installation without user intervention.

Removing Software Packages

If a package is no longer needed, you can remove it to free up system resources.

Using Yum 
yum remove package-name
Using DNF 
dnf remove package-name

Example:

dnf remove httpd -y   # Removes Apache web server

Searching for Software Packages

If you do not know the exact package name, you can search for it in the repository.

Using Yum 
yum search package-name
Using DNF 
dnf search package-name

Example:

dnf search nginx   # Searches for Nginx packages

Listing Installed Packages

To list all installed packages on the system, use the following commands.

Using Yum 
yum list installed
Using DNF 
dnf list installed

Example:

dnf list installed | grep httpd   # Check if Apache is installed

Viewing Detailed Package Information

To retrieve detailed information about a package, such as version, repository, and description:

Using Yum 
yum info package-name
Using DNF 
dnf info package-name

Example:

dnf info vim   # Get information about the Vim text editor

Managing Software Groups

Some software packages are grouped together for easier installation.

List Available Groups 
dnf group list
Install a Group 
dnf group install "Development Tools" -y
Remove a Group 
dnf group remove "Development Tools" -y

Handling Package Dependencies

Checking Dependencies 
dnf deplist package-name
Removing Unused Dependencies 
dnf autoremove

This command removes orphaned dependencies that are no longer required by installed packages.

Clearing Package Cache

To free up disk space or resolve repository issues, clear the package cache.

Using Yum 
yum clean all
Using DNF 
dnf clean all

Enabling and Disabling Repositories

To enable or disable a repository temporarily:

dnf --enablerepo=repository-name install package-name
dnf --disablerepo=repository-name install package-name

To permanently enable or disable a repository, edit the repository files in /etc/yum.repos.d/.

Using DNF Transaction History

DNF keeps track of all transactions, making it easy to undo changes.

View Transaction History 
dnf history
Undo a Transaction 
dnf history undo transaction-id
Rollback to a Previous State 
dnf history rollback transaction-id

Installing Local RPM Files

To manually install a package using a .rpm file:

Using Yum 
yum localinstall package.rpm
Using DNF 
dnf install package.rpm

Checking and Applying Security Updates

Check Available Security Updates 
dnf updateinfo list security
Apply Security Updates Only 
dnf update --security

Conclusion

Managing software packages efficiently is crucial for system administrators using CentOS and RHEL. While Yum has been a trusted package manager for years, DNF provides significant improvements in performance and security. By mastering these commands, you can efficiently install, update, and manage software packages, ensuring the stability and security of your Linux system.

 

George Whittaker is the editor of Linux Journal, and also a regular contributor. George has been writing about technology for two decades, and has been a Linux user for over 15 years. In his free time he enjoys programming, reading, and gaming.

