Manjaro Linux has long been celebrated for blending the power of Arch Linux with user-friendly features. With the release of Manjaro 25.0 “Zetar”, the distribution takes significant strides in enhancing application management through Flatpak integration and optimizing the system for gaming enthusiasts. This update also brings advancements in desktop environments, file system choices, and hardware support.

Flatpak Integration: Streamlining Application Management

One of the standout features of Manjaro 25.0 is its enhanced support for Flatpak, a universal package management system. This integration allows users to install and manage applications in a sandboxed environment, improving security and ensuring that applications have access only to the resources they need. The inclusion of Flatpak support means users can easily access a vast repository of applications, including those not available in traditional repositories, directly through the Pamac package manager.

Gaming Enhancements: A Focus on Performance

Manjaro 25.0 places a significant emphasis on gaming, introducing several features aimed at improving performance and compatibility:

Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS : The default kernel in this release offers improved hardware support, including better compatibility with newer GPUs and CPUs, which is crucial for gaming performance.

Enhanced Graphics Support : Updates to graphics drivers, including the latest Mesa and NVIDIA drivers, ensure that gamers have access to the most recent improvements and bug fixes.

Manjaro Summit Initiative: Although still in its alpha phase, the Manjaro Summit project introduces a semi-immutable version of the distribution, aiming for greater system stability and consistency—an essential factor for gaming systems.

Desktop Environment Updates: GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Xfce 4.20

Manjaro 25.0 offers updated versions of its three main desktop environments, each bringing unique enhancements:

GNOME 48

Notification Stacking : Improves organization by grouping notifications from the same application.

Dynamic Triple Buffering : Enhances animation smoothness and reduces screen tearing.

Battery Charge Limiting : Introduces an option to cap battery charging at 80%, prolonging battery lifespan.

HDR Support: Initial support for High Dynamic Range displays, offering richer visuals.

KDE Plasma 6.3

Improved Fractional Scaling : Provides sharper visuals on high-DPI displays.

Enhanced System Monitor : Offers more accurate CPU usage reporting with reduced resource consumption.

Customization Options: Allows for cloned panels and scripting to adjust panel opacity and placement.

Xfce 4.20

File Highlighting in Thunar : Enables users to set custom background and text colors for files.

Recursive Search : Adds the ability to perform recursive searches within directories.

Panel Customization: Introduces pixel-based panel sizing and options to keep panels above windows.

System and File System Enhancements

Manjaro 25.0 transitions to Btrfs as the default file system for new installations, offering features like automatic snapshots and rollback capabilities. This change enhances system resilience and provides users with more flexibility in managing their systems. For those preferring other file systems, options like EXT4, XFS, and F2FS remain available through the Calamares installer.

Additionally, the release includes support for alternative kernels, such as 6.6 LTS and 6.1 LTS, catering to users with older hardware or specific requirements.

Conclusion

Manjaro 25.0 “Zetar” represents a significant milestone in the distribution's evolution, focusing on modernizing application management through Flatpak integration and enhancing gaming performance. The updates to desktop environments, the adoption of Btrfs, and improved hardware support make it a compelling choice for both new users and seasoned Linux enthusiasts. Whether you're a gamer seeking better performance or a user looking for a robust and flexible Linux distribution, Manjaro 25.0 delivers a well-rounded and forward-thinking experience.