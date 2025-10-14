Introduction

The Linux Mint team has officially unveiled Linux Mint 22.2, codenamed “Zara”, on September 4, 2025. As a Long-Term Support (LTS) release, Zara will receive updates through 2029, promising users stability, incremental improvements, and a comfortable desktop experience.

This version is not about flashy overhauls; rather, it’s about refinement — applying polish to existing features, smoothing rough edges, weaving in new conveniences (like fingerprint login), and improving compatibility with modern hardware. Below, we’ll delve into what’s new in Zara, what users should know before upgrading, and how it continues Mint’s philosophy of combining usability, reliability, and elegance.

What’s New in Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara”

Here’s a breakdown of key changes, refinements, and enhancements in Zara.

Base, Support & Kernel Stack

Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble) base : Zara continues to use Ubuntu 24.04 as its upstream base, ensuring broad package compatibility and long-term security support.

Kernel 6.14 (HWE) : The default kernel for new installations is 6.14, bringing support for newer hardware.

However — for existing systems upgraded from Mint 22 or 22.1 — the older kernel (6.8 LTS) remains the default, because 6.14’s support window is shorter.

Zara is an LTS edition, with security updates and maintenance promised through 2029.

Major Features & Enhancements

Fingerprint Authentication via Fingwit

Zara introduces a first-party tool called Fingwit to manage fingerprint-based authentication. With compatible hardware and support via the libfprint framework, users can:

Enroll fingerprints

Use fingerprint login for the screensaver

Authenticate sudo commands

Launch administrative tools via pkexec using the fingerprint

In some cases, bypass password entry at login (unless home directory encryption or keyring constraints force password fallback)

It is important to note that fingerprint login on the actual login screen may be disabled or limited depending on encryption or keyring usage; in those cases, the system falls back to password entry.

UI & Theming Refinements

Sticky Notes app now sports rounded corners , improved Wayland compatibility, and a companion Android app named StyncyNotes (available via F-Droid) to sync notes across devices.

The login screen gets visual polish: a subtle blur effect behind the panel/dialog boxes, plus user avatars displayed.

The default Mint-Y theme is tweaked: more bluish tones in the greys to soften the look, especially in dark mode.

Mint patches libadwaita so that GTK4 / GNOME applications better respect Mint’s theming (Mint-Y, Mint-X, Mint-L). They also maintain their own fork, libAdapta, which preserves theming compatibility while supporting future updates.

Application & XApp Updates

Hypnotix (IPTV / streaming app) enhancements: - Two viewing modes: Theater (hides controls/menus) and Borderless (removes frames and title bar) - Faster startup, improved channel loading, and fixes to volume reset behavior when changing channels

Warpinator / file sharing : Now available for iOS in addition to existing platforms.

Software Manager & Update Manager tweaks: - The Software Manager’s homepage is refreshed, and each app’s “i” info button now explains the difference between Flatpak and system-packaged versions - Update Manager now displays a reboot button when an update requires it, making the next step more obvious to users.

Bugs, Compatibility & Under-the-Hood Adjustments

Some touchpads , audio outputs, or shutdown behavior may still misbehave on certain hardware. For example, the shutdown grace period for terminating running processes is now fixed at 10 seconds; for systems whose services need more time, users may manually adjust it in systemd config.

VirtualBox , older Intel i915 GPU drivers, or Nvidia installations (particularly using the legacy nvidia-470 driver) might face incompatibilities with kernel 6.14. The Mint team recommends that users in those scenarios stick with the 22.1 kernel or avoid switching to 6.14.

On some systems, graphics-related issues have been reported in the HWE kernel path, so care is advised when upgrading.

System Requirements & Editions

Minimum requirements : - RAM: 2 GB (4 GB recommended) - Disk space: 20 GB (100 GB recommended) - Display: 1024×768 resolution (move windows via ALT key on smaller screens)

Editions: Cinnamon (default and flagship), MATE, and Xfce are all available.

Upgrading & Installation

Fresh Install vs Upgrade

If you’re installing from scratch, download the ISO for the edition (Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce) from Mint’s mirror servers.

For users running Mint 22 or 22.1 , the upgrade path is relatively straightforward: 1. Ensure mintupdate and mint-upgrade-info are at their latest versions (for instance, version 7.0.7.1 and 1.2.9 respectively) 2. Open the Update Manager → Edit → “Upgrade to Linux Mint 22.2 Zara” → follow prompts. 3. Reboot, test hardware (especially GPU, fingerprint, audio)

If you were using the beta release of Zara, you don’t need to do a full upgrade — applying all available updates will transition your system to the final stable version.

As always, it’s wise to take a snapshot or backup with tools like Timeshift before upgrading major system components.

What to Watch After Upgrading

Test fingerprint login with Fingwit if your hardware supports it

Verify your GPU, display, and compositor (especially if using Wayland or hybrid setups)

Check audio, touchpad, and USB devices for any regressions

Monitor update manager behavior (reboot prompts, package installations)

Keep an eye on log files ( journalctl ) for warnings or errors

For edge-case setups (e.g. dual-boot, encrypted home), make sure configurations survive the transition

Significance & Direction

Linux Mint “Zara” continues Mint’s ethos: incremental enhancement rather than radical reinvention. The additions here — fingerprint login, UI tweaks, app improvements — reflect a maturation. Having a more modern kernel and hardware support widens compatibility, yet Mint maintains its cautious stance: avoid controversial upstream changes, keep user control, and prioritize stability.

Interestingly, Mint’s approach of maintaining theming compatibility with GNOME/libadwaita apps (via patching and their libAdapta fork) helps reduce friction as app ecosystems shift toward GTK4 and GNOME technologies. Zara signals that Mint intends to stay aesthetically coherent even as the Linux landscape evolves.