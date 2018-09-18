News briefs for September 18, 2018.

Following Linus Torvalds' apology for his behavior, the Linux Community has announced it will adopt a "Code of Conduct", which pledges to make "participation in our project and our community a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of age, body size, disability, ethnicity, sex characteristics, gender identity and expression, level of experience, education, socio-economic status, nationality, personal appearance, race, religion, or sexual identity and orientation."

Mozilla announced this morning that its new Firefox Reality browser, "designed from the ground up to work on stand-alone virtual and augmented reality (or mixed reality) headsets", is now available in the Viveport, Oculus and Daydream app stores. See the Mozilla blog for more information, how to participate and download links.

The new game Lamplight City, "a steampunk-ish detective adventure" was released recently for Linux, Windows and macOS. See the Steam store for more info and to purchase.

openSUSE announces it will hold its openSUSE SUmmit in Nashville, Tennessee, next year, April 5-6, 2019. Registration is now open for the event and the call for papers is open until January 15, 2019.

It's now much easier to run Ubuntu VMs on Windows 10 via Hyper-V Quick Create. According to ZDNet, Canonical and Microsoft partnered to release "an optimized Ubuntu Desktop image that's available through Microsoft's Hyper-V Gallery".