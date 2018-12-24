Linux 4.20 and GNU Linux-libre 4.20-gnu Released, Darktable 2.6 Now Available, New Version of SuperTux and GDB 8.2.1 Is Out

by Jill Franklin
on December 24, 2018

News briefs for December 24, 2018.

Linux 4.20 was released yesterday. Of the release, Linux Torvalds writes, "let's face it, last week wasn't quite as quiet as I would have hoped for, but there really doesn't seem to be any point to delay 4.20 because everybody is already taking a break. And it's not like there are any known issues, it's just that the shortlog below is a bit longer than I would have wished for. Nothing screams "oh, that's scary", though."

GNU Linux-libre 4.20-gnu is also now available. Links to sources and tarballs are here.

Darktable 2.6 was released today. Phoronix reports that this new version of the open-source RAW photography workflow software includes experimental PowerPC PPC64LE support and "also brings a number of new modules around handling of duplicate images, allowing changes based on image frequency layers, new logarithm controls for the tone curve, ProPhotoRGB and HSL modes for the color balance module, and a lot more." See also the GitHub page for more details.

The SuperTux team recently announced the release of version 0.6.0 of the game, which comes after almost two years of development. Changes include a "complete redesign of the icy world and forest", a revamp of the rendering engine, support for OpenGL 3.3 Core as well as OpenGL ES 2.0 and more. Source tarballs and builds are available on the Downloads page or via GitHub.

GDB 8.2.1 was released yesterday. This version of the GNU Debugger brings lots of fixes and enhancement. For the complete list, see the gdb/NEWS file. You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

