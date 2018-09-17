Linus Torvalds Taking a Break, Help Krita Squash the Bugs, Vulnerability in Alpine Linux, Flatpak Now Works on Windows Subsystem for Linux and AnsibleFest 2018 Announced

by Jill Franklin
on September 17, 2018

News briefs for September 17, 2018.

Linus Torvalds is taking a break. In his rc4 email update over the weekend, he writes about his scheduling mix-up with the kernel summit and having a "look yourself in the mirror moment", and then (to summarize), he writes: "hey, I need to change some of my behavior, and I want to apologize to the people that my personal behavior hurt and possibly drove away from kernel development entirely. I am going to take time off and get some assistance on how to understand people's emotions and respond appropriately."

Krita announced its developer fundraiser "let's squash the bugs"! The goal this year for the open-source graphics editor is to "fix bugs, make Krita more stable and bring more polish and shine to all the features we have made possible together". Visit here to learn how you can help.

A vulnerability, has been discovered in Alpine Linux, which is commonly used in Docker images. Worst-case scenario, according to The Register, an "attacker could intercept apk's package requests during Docker image building, inject them with malicious code, and pass them along to the target machines that would unpack and run the code within their Docker container." Update apk and images now.

Alexander Larsson, lead developer and creator of the Flatpak package system, announced via Twitter that it now works on Windows Subsystem for Linux. See the post on Neowin for more on the story, and the "hacky workarounds" required.

Red Hat announces AnsibleFest 2018, which will be held October 2-3, in Austin, Texas and will cover many aspects of IT automation. See the AnsibleFest website for all the details.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

""
Globbing and Regex: So Similar, So Different
Shawn Powers
""
Lights, Camera, Open Source: Hollywood Turns to Linux for New Code Sharing Initiative
Gabriel Avner
KAlgebra logo
A Look at KDE's KAlgebra
Joey Bernard
""
Support for a LoRaWAN Subsystem
Zack Brown
""
Stop Killing Your Cattle: Server Infrastructure Advice
Kyle Rankin
""
What Is the Point of Mozilla?
Glyn Moody

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell