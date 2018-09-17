News briefs for September 17, 2018.

Linus Torvalds is taking a break. In his rc4 email update over the weekend, he writes about his scheduling mix-up with the kernel summit and having a "look yourself in the mirror moment", and then (to summarize), he writes: "hey, I need to change some of my behavior, and I want to apologize to the people that my personal behavior hurt and possibly drove away from kernel development entirely. I am going to take time off and get some assistance on how to understand people's emotions and respond appropriately."

Krita announced its developer fundraiser "let's squash the bugs"! The goal this year for the open-source graphics editor is to "fix bugs, make Krita more stable and bring more polish and shine to all the features we have made possible together". Visit here to learn how you can help.

A vulnerability, has been discovered in Alpine Linux, which is commonly used in Docker images. Worst-case scenario, according to The Register, an "attacker could intercept apk's package requests during Docker image building, inject them with malicious code, and pass them along to the target machines that would unpack and run the code within their Docker container." Update apk and images now.

Alexander Larsson, lead developer and creator of the Flatpak package system, announced via Twitter that it now works on Windows Subsystem for Linux. See the post on Neowin for more on the story, and the "hacky workarounds" required.

Red Hat announces AnsibleFest 2018, which will be held October 2-3, in Austin, Texas and will cover many aspects of IT automation. See the AnsibleFest website for all the details.