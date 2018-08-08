News briefs for August 8, 2018.

The Document Foundation announced this morning that LibreOffice 6.1 is now available. This is the second major release of the 6 family, and it has many new features, such as Colibre (a new icon theme for Windows), a reworked image handling feature, an improved EPUB export filter, improvements in all modules of LibreOffice Online and much more. See this video for more on all the new features. You can download LibreOffice 6.1 from here.

Facebook announced it is open-sourcing Fizz, a "robust, highly performant TLS library written in C++ 14". In addition, Facebook says that "Fizz now handles millions of TLS 1.3 handshakes every second. We believe this makes it the largest deployment of TLS 1.3—and early (0-RTT) data—on the internet." Fizz is now available on GitHub, and Facebook hopes that open-sourcing it will "help speed up deployment of TLS 1.3 across the internet and help others make their apps and services faster and more secure".

Firefox's latest Test Pilot Experiment called Advance is now available. Mozilla writes that with Advance, "you can explore more of the web efficiently, with real-time recommendations based on your current page and your most recent web history." Advance is a Web Extension that "works by analyzing content you're into right now in order to provide recommendations based on what you may want to 'Read Next' through a sidebar in the browser." You can download it from here.

Google announced the release of Dart 2 stable yesterday, including a rewrite of the Dart web platform. According to Google, "Dart 2 marks the rebirth of Dart as a mainstream programming language focused on enabling a fast development and great user experiences for mobile and web applications." See the GitHub page for all the changes.

KDE neon Bionic Preview images are now available for testing. You can download the ISO images from here and provide feedback in the forum.