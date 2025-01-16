Netplan is a modern network configuration tool introduced in Ubuntu 17.10 and later adopted as the default for managing network interfaces in Ubuntu 18.04 and beyond. With its YAML-based configuration files, Netplan simplifies the process of managing complex network setups, providing a seamless interface to underlying tools like systemd-networkd and NetworkManager.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of configuring network interfaces using Netplan, from understanding its core concepts to troubleshooting potential issues. By the end, you’ll be equipped to handle basic and advanced network configurations on Ubuntu systems.

Understanding Netplan

Netplan serves as a unified tool for network configuration, allowing administrators to manage networks using declarative YAML files. These configurations are applied by renderers like:

systemd-networkd : Ideal for server environments.

NetworkManager: Commonly used in desktop setups.

The key benefits of Netplan include:

Simplicity: YAML-based syntax reduces complexity. Consistency: A single configuration file for all interfaces. Flexibility: Supports both simple and advanced networking scenarios like VLANs and bridges.

Prerequisites

Before diving into Netplan, ensure you have the following:

A supported Ubuntu system (18.04 or later).

Administrative privileges (sudo access).

Basic knowledge of network interfaces and YAML syntax.

Locating Netplan Configuration Files

Netplan configuration files are stored in /etc/netplan/ . These files typically end with the .yaml extension and may include filenames like 01-netcfg.yaml or 50-cloud-init.yaml .

Important Tips:

Backup existing configurations : Before making changes, create a backup with the command: sudo cp /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml.bak

YAML Syntax Rules: YAML is indentation-sensitive. Always use spaces (not tabs) for indentation.

Configuring Network Interfaces with Netplan

Here’s how you can configure different types of network interfaces using Netplan.

Step 1: Identify Network Interfaces

Before modifying configurations, identify available network interfaces using:

ip a

This command lists all network interfaces and their current states (e.g., enp0s3 , eth0 , wlan0 ).

Step 2: Edit the Netplan Configuration File

Open the desired configuration file with a text editor. For example:

sudo nano /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml

Step 3: Configure Common Scenarios

1. Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP)

To configure an interface to obtain an IP address dynamically via DHCP:

network: version: 2 renderer: networkd ethernets: enp0s3: dhcp4: true

2. Static IP Address

To assign a static IP address to an interface:

network: version: 2 renderer: networkd ethernets: enp0s3: addresses: - 192.168.1.100/24 gateway4: 192.168.1.1 nameservers: addresses: - 8.8.8.8 - 8.8.4.4

3. Wi-Fi Configuration

For a Wi-Fi interface, include the SSID and passphrase:

network: version: 2 renderer: networkd wifis: wlan0: access-points: "YourSSID": password: "YourPassword" dhcp4: true

4. Multiple Interfaces

To configure multiple interfaces in a single file:

network: version: 2 renderer: networkd ethernets: enp0s3: dhcp4: true enp0s8: addresses: - 192.168.2.100/24 gateway4: 192.168.2.1

Applying and Testing Configurations

Once you’ve edited the configuration file, apply the changes using:

sudo netplan apply

Testing the Configuration

Verify Interface Status : ip a

Check Connectivity: ping -c 4 google.com

Safe Testing with netplan try

The netplan try command temporarily applies changes for a set duration (e.g., 120 seconds). If you fail to confirm the configuration, it reverts to the previous state:

sudo netplan try

Advanced Configurations

VLANs

network: version: 2 ethernets: enp0s3: dhcp4: no vlans: vlan10: id: 10 link: enp0s3 addresses: - 192.168.10.1/24

Bridging

network: version: 2 bridges: br0: dhcp4: true interfaces: - enp0s3

Troubleshooting

Common Issues and Fixes

YAML Syntax Errors: Use yamllint to validate your file: sudo apt install yamllint yamllint /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml Connectivity Issues: Verify interface configurations with ip a .

Check logs for errors: journalctl -u systemd-networkd Roll Back Changes: Restore the backup configuration: sudo mv /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml.bak /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml sudo netplan apply

Conclusion

Netplan simplifies network configuration on Ubuntu, offering a consistent and intuitive approach to managing network interfaces. Whether you’re configuring basic DHCP or advanced setups like VLANs and bridges, Netplan’s YAML-based syntax makes it accessible to both novice and experienced administrators.

By mastering the steps outlined in this guide, you’ll be well-equipped to handle diverse networking scenarios, ensuring your Ubuntu systems are always optimally configured.