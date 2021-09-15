Are you in search of open-source ticketing tools for Linux? Well, this article brings a guide to 5 fair selections of open source ticketing software to provide uninterrupted customer support.

Why You Need Ticketing Tools

A customer trouble ticketing (help desk) is an assistance resource to solve a customer query. Companies often provide customer support using email, website, and/or telephone. The importance of ticketing software is a crucial part for any business to be successful.

Your business can’t run properly without a satisfied client base. Increased customer retention is what businesses need. Right ticketing tools help ensure the best customer service for any business.

Linux makes sure enterprises get the best possible customer service software for their businesses to have sustainable growth. Because a powerful set of ticketing software provides undivided support that the businesses deserve.

5 Best Ticketing Tools for Linux

This section takes you through 5 different ticketing software to be downloaded on Linux and why you should use them. So let’s begin!

osTicket

For all the newly started businesses, osTicket would be a viable open source ticketing tool. It’s a lightweight and efficient support ticket software used by a good number of companies. If you run an enterprise or a non-profit and are not ready for paid ticketing tools just yet, osTicket is a must-try.

osTicket provides a simple and intuitive web interface to integrate customer queries via phone, email, and web forms. Worried of spam emails? osTicket helps reduce spam enabling captcha filling and auto-refreshing techniques.

You can work on a priority basis through this ticketing tool and get the issues solved in the lowest possible time.

PHD Help Desk

PHD Help Desk is a PHP+Javascript+MySQL-based open source ticketing tool and is used in the registry. PHD helps follow-up incidents in an organization. PHD has a user base all across the world. The latest version of the PHD Help Desk is 2.12.

This ticketing tool works in various ways. Using PHD, incidents can be classified and registered into multiple levels, such as the state of incident, type, sub-type, priority, description of Incident, historical factors, to name a few.

The database is consulted in a particular format depending on the user requirements. The data is then processed on a tallying sheet. Some of the advanced features of PHD Help Desk are the ability to export tickets into excel format, a PHPMailer Library to configure emails, and new password creation.

Zammad

The next open source ticketing tool suitable for Linux is Zammad. Zammad is an extremely powerful ticketing software and this provides every feature today’s companies need to support their customer queries. Its applications are for a diverse range of businesses.

Zammad helps corporations to stay in touch via multiple channels, such as chat services, telephone, emails, Twitter, and Facebook. It also authenticates its users through social media platforms or Google via OAuth. Zammad makes it easier for real-time talking with overseas customers. Large-scale services can be immensely benefited through this functionality of Zammad.

This open-source software provides REST/JSON API to integrate it with other enterprise solutions. The management can track and issue tickets easily and can produce status change reports quickly.

Support Incident Tracker

Support Incident Tracker, in short SiT, is an open-source web-based software that uses MYSQL and PHP to run its operations. This ticketing tool should be downloaded on Linux machines to track technical support calls and/or emails which is also called Support Ticket System or Help Desk.

Through SiT you can manage websites, contact lists, support incidents, and technical support contracts under one roof. SiT also provides facilities to attach files, send emails, and record communications with the customers in the incident log. SiT follows Service Level Agreements or SLA. So, incidents are only addressed that fall within SLA guides, else are flagged.

So what’s SLA? SLA is a documented agreement between the customer and the service. It defines both the level of service and the services needed.

OTRS

OTRS is the shortened form of the Open Source Ticket Request System. As the name suggests, it’s a free ticketing software to manage customer tickets. OTRS allows answering customer calls and emails prominently.

Facilities offered by OTRS include sales, support, pre-sales, ticket locking, autoresponders per queue, internal IT operations, billing among others. Enterprises can customize this tool as per requirements as it’s GNU GPL enabled.

This software is highly scalable and it offers secure SMTP to help ensure the ethics of enterprise systems. OTRS provides an intuitive web interface having a personalized templating mechanism known as DTL. OTRS shouldn’t be confused with OTRS Bridge which is a PHP-based script that integrates OTRS with third-party tools.

Wrap Up

This is the wrap of this guide article. We hope you find this study useful and it helps you choose the right software for your business. If you need more help desk tools, please check Request Tracker, Roundup, Faveo Helpdesk, Helpdezk, and OpenSupports.