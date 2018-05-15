GSConnect, Mozilla Firefox 61, Scientific Linux 7.5, GNOME and Nautilus

by Petros Koutoupis
on May 15, 2018

News briefs for May 15, 2018.

It seems like the next Ubuntu release (18.10) may support Android devices out-of-box via a utility called GSConnect. This is similar to KDE Connect. Transfer files, receive notifications, and more.

The Mozilla team has been hard at work to address all of the known problems plaguing their bookmark sync functionality. A new engine has been developed to address these issues which landed in the latest Nightly build.

Speaking of Mozilla, Firefox 61 beta 6 will be available for testing on May 18.

Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5, Scientific Linux 7.5 is now officially released.

According to a recent commit, the GNOME team is removing the ability to launch binary applications from within Nautilus. Note that this only affects the file manager and nothing else.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Contributing Editor, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

Load Disqus comments

Community Events

Texas Camp
-
Austin, TX, USA
Texas Linux Fest
-
Austin, TX, USA
24th Annual Women in Technology
-
San Jose, CA, USA
Velocity Conference
-
San Jose, CA, USA
Fluent Conference
-
San Jose, CA, USA