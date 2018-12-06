Google, Facebook and Uber Join the OpenChain Project, ownCloud's 2nd-Gen End-to-End Encryption for ownCloud Enterprise Now Available, Tuxedo Computers Announces Infinity Book Pro 13 Coming Soon, Five openSUSE Tumbleweed Snapshots and PHP 7.3 Released

by Jill Franklin
on December 6, 2018

News briefs for December 6, 2018.

Facebook, Google and Uber have joined the OpenChain Project as platinum members. OpenChain is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is the "only standard for open source compliance in the supply chain". It also "provides a specification as well as overarching processes, policies and training that companies need to be successful". See the press release for more details and links to further reading.

ownCloud today announces the the second generation of End-To-End Encryption (E2EE) for ownCloud Enterprise. The new plugin "enables encryption and decryption by generating a 'key pair' including a private key and public key, which takes place directly with the sender and recipient in the web browser. The new Version also provides the option of using hardware keys on which a private key is stored and never leaves the token, such as smart cards or USB tokens."

Tuxedo Computers announces that its new Infinity Pro 13 is coming soon. The machine is small and light: 1.3 kg with a 13.3" display. It also sports a new CPU and USB type C charging capability. Other specs include Intel UHD 620 graphic, standard 2.5" HDD or SDD, up to 32GB DDR4, and an illuminated and lasered keyboard with Tux Super key. In addition, you can remove the bottom of the case, so all components are easy to maintain, clean or replace.

openSUSE's rolling release Tumbleweed had five snapshots this week, and it's preparing for an update to the KDE Plasma 5.14.4 packages in upcoming snapshots. Package updates include kernel 4.19.5, GNOME's Flickr app, VirtualBox 5.2.22, an update to Firefox 63.0.3 and more.

PHP 7.3 was released today. According to Phoronix, this release marks the first big update in a year to the programming language. In addition, "PHP 7.3 introduces the Foreign Function Interface (FFI) to access functions/variables/structures from C within PHP, a platform independent function for accessing the system's network interface information, an is_countable() function was added, WebP is now supported within the GD image create from string, updated SQLite integration, and a range of other improvements." See the official release documentation here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

