News briefs September 10, 2018.

GNU Nano 3.0 "water flowing underground" was released yesterday. This release of the popular text editor speeds up file reading by 70%, doubles the speed of reading ascii text, changes the way words at line boundaries are deleted and much more.

ZFS on Linux has released version 0.7.10. According to the Phoronix post, the most notable change is the Linux 4.18 kernel is now supported, and the new version "also has build improvements, support for Debian DKMS builds, a default 4 KiB ashift is added to Amazon EC2 NVMe devices, and various other minor enhancements and several bug fixes". See the zfs-0.7.10 GitHub page for more details.

The Qt 3D Studio 2.1 Beta 1 release was announced this morning. The release features a new Boolean data type, a new project structure and improvements that make working with sub-projects more convenient. You can download the Qt online installer from here.

The Tor Project is working on an Android app for anonymous browsing, TNW reports. The official launch is scheduled for next year, but the alpha is available for testing from Google Play.

Elive 3.0 is out after eight years of development. The release announcement notes that "the result is simply amazing and the integration is gorgeous, it is not even possible to describe every inside feature and the new website only contains a small portion of its characteristics."