News briefs for May 11, 2018.

In GNOME related news, version 3.28.2 officially landed sporting the infamous memory leak fix and much more. The project is now shifting its focus to 3.30.

While on the topic of GNOME and the future of the desktop environment, a lot of work has been invested in redesigning the login screen. So far, things are looking pretty slick...

The CentOS project just released version 7 1804, which is the free spin of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5.

Oracle recently announce the available of VirtualBox 5.2.12. This latest update includes support for the Linux 4.17 kernel, alongside your typical bug fixes.

Recently launched, the Mender team is providing Linux IoT users with an automated SaaS to update and manage their devices, all OTA. Be sure to check them out.