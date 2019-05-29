News briefs for May 29, 2019.

GNOME 3.33.2 was released yesterday. This marks the second development release of the 3.34 GNOME desktop, which is expected to be available this fall. According to Softpedia News, "GNOME 3.33.2 adds huge performance improvements to GNOME Shell, a new Backgrounds panel in GNOME Control Center, countless enhancements to the Epiphany web browser and GNOME Calculator, rendering improvements for the Mutter window and composite manager with X.Org Server, and much more." See the Changelog for more details.

Krita 4.2 makes its debut. OMG Ubuntu! reports that the new version "features more than 1,000 bug fixes (!) as well as several new features, including support for HDR displays on Windows 10." See the Release Notes for more on all the new features.

Raspberry Pi Camera Modules mounted on Raspberry Pi Zeros provide the images for the Penguin Watch project. The raspberrypi.org blog post calls the project "citizen science on a big scale", noting that "thousands of people from all over the world come together on the internet to...click on penguins. By counting the birds in their colonies, users help penguinologists measure changes in the birds' behaviour and habitat, and in the larger ecosystem, thus assisting in their conservation.

Intrinsyc has switched its Snapdragon 212-based Open-Q 212 module and 212A Home Hub Development Kit from Android Things to Linux. From Linux Gizmos: "Intrinsyc's Open-Q 212A module and Development Kit, which were announced a year ago as along with several other Android Things production boards offered by Google, are being re-released as a Linux development platform for next-gen smart speaker and voice-controlled home hub products. The OpenEmbedded/Yocto Project based Linux stack brings improved support for the audio features on the $595 dev kit, which has been rebranded as the Open-Q 212A Home Hub Development Kit. There's also a new Bluetooth and 802.15.4 wireless add-on on the way."

Intel is hosting a Clear Linux OS meetup today in Santa Clara. The meetup will run from 3pm to 8:30pm and "is to introduce you to the Clear Linux Project and help you learn how to better use the Clear Linux OS in your everyday job. Light refreshments and dinner provided."