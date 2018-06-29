Gentoo's GitHub Account Hacked, New Raspbian Release, Kubernetes 1.11 Now Available, Databricks Partners with RStudio and More

by Jill Franklin
on June 29, 2018

News briefs for June 29, 2018.

Gentoo's GitHub account has been hacked and is temporarily locked down by GitHub support. The Gentoo team has identified the ingress point, and the repositories with malicious commits have been reset. According to Gentoo, "This does NOT affect any code hosted on the Gentoo infrastructure. Since the master Gentoo ebuild repository is hosted on our own infrastructure and since Github is only a mirror for it, you are fine as long as you are using rsync or webrsync from gentoo.org."

Raspbian 2018-06-27 has been released. This new version includes a setup wizard, a new PDF viewer, updated Chromium browser to version 65 and more. See Simon Long's release announcement for more details, download links and a video run-through on how to update an existing image.

Kubernetes 1.11 was released this week, marking the second release of the year. Key new features include IPVS-based in-cluster service load balancing is now stable; Core DNS is now available as a cluster DNS add-on option; Kubelet configuration is now in beta; and more. The Kubernetes team notes that "the features in this release make it increasingly possible to plug any infrastructure, cloud or on-premise, into the Kubernetes system." You can download it from GitHub.

Eighteen Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, Lenovo and Dell—all based on Intel Apollo Lake—to receive Linux app support. According to xda Developers, "as the change has only just landed, Canary and Developer channels will see this first in the coming days and weeks. Stable or Beta channel users will have to wait until Chrome OS version 69."

Databricks, founded by the creators of Apache Spark, announced this week its partnership with RStudios, the providers of a free and open-source integrated development environment for R, "to increase the productivity of data science teams". According to the announcement, "RStudio provides the most popular way for data science teams to analyze data with R through open source and enterprise ready tools for the R computing environment. By integrating both solutions, data scientists can easily use RStudio from within a Databricks implementation."

