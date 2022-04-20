The explosive growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) is just one of several trends that is fueling the demand for intelligent devices at the edge. Increasingly, embedded devices use Linux to leverage libraries and code as well as Linux OS expertise to deliver functionality faster, simplify ongoing maintenance, and provide the most flexibility and performance for embedded device developers.

This e-book looks at the various approaches to providing both Linux and a build environment for embedded devices and offers best practices on how organizations can accelerate development while reducing overall project cost throughout the entire device lifecycle.

Download PDF