Geek Guide: Purpose-Built Linux for Embedded Solutions

by Webmaster
on April 20, 2022
Geek Guide: Purpose-Built Linux for Embedded Solutions

The explosive growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) is just one of several trends that is fueling the demand for intelligent devices at the edge. Increasingly, embedded devices use Linux to leverage libraries and code as well as Linux OS expertise to deliver functionality faster, simplify ongoing maintenance, and provide the most flexibility and performance for embedded device developers.

This e-book looks at the various approaches to providing both Linux and a build environment for embedded devices and offers best practices on how organizations can accelerate development while reducing overall project cost throughout the entire device lifecycle.

Download PDF

Load Disqus comments

Linode Predictable Cloud

 

Recent Articles

Geek Guide: Purpose-Built Linux for Embedded Solutions
Geek Guide: Purpose-Built Linux for Embedded Solutions
Webmaster
How to Install and Uninstall KernelCare
How to Install and Uninstall KernelCare
Suparna Ganguly
What’s KernelCare?
What’s KernelCare?
Suparna Ganguly
Getting Started with Docker Semi-Self-Hosting on Linode
Getting Started with Docker Semi-Self-Hosting on Linode
David Burgess
5 Lesser-Known Open Source Web Browsers for Linux in 2022
5 Lesser-Known Open Source Web Browsers for Linux in 2022
Suparna Ganguly
Simulating Host Identity Protocol-Based Virtual Private LAN Service Using Mininet Framework
Simulating Host Identity Protocol-Based Virtual Private LAN Service Using Mininet Framework
Dmitriy Kuptsov

Linode Predictable Cloud

 