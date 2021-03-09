FSF’s LibrePlanet 2021 Free Software Conference Is This Weekend, Online Only

by George Whittaker
on March 9, 2021
LibrePlanet 2021 Free Software Conference

On Saturday and Sunday, March 20th and 21st, 2021, free software supporters from all over the world will log in to share knowledge and experiences, and to socialize with others within the free software community. This year’s theme is “Empowering Users,” and keynotes will be Julia Reda, Nathan Freitas, and Nadya Peek. Free Software Foundation (FSF) associate members and students attend gratis at the Supporter level. 

You can see the schedule and learn more about the conference at https://libreplanet.org/2021/, and participants are encouraged to register in advance at https://u.fsf.org/lp21-sp

The conference will also include workshops, community-submitted five-minute Lightning Talks, Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, and an interactive “exhibitor hall” and “hallway” for socializing.

George Whittaker is the newest contributor to Linux Journal, and has been a Linux user for over 15 years. In his free time he enjoys programming, reading, and gaming.

Load Disqus comments

New Relic No Trial

 

 

Recent Articles

LibrePlanet 2021 Free Software Conference
FSF’s LibrePlanet 2021 Free Software Conference Is This Weekend, Online Only
George Whittaker
weLees Visual LVM Manager
Review: The New weLees Visual LVM, a new style of LVM management, has been released
George Whittaker
Nvidia Linux Drivers
Nvidia Linux drivers causing random hard crashes and now a major security risk still not fixed after 5+ months
George Whittaker
Parallel Shells With xargs Unix
Parallel shells with xargs: Utilize all your cpu cores on UNIX and Windows
Charles Fisher
Bypassing Deep Packet Inspection
Bypassing Deep Packet Inspection: Tunneling Traffic Over TLS VPN
Dmitriy Kuptsov
Knapsack Pro Ruby JavaScript Tests
How to Save Time Running Automated Tests with Parallel CI Machines
Artur Trzop

 

NewRelic EIOP

 