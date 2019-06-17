FreeBSD 11.3-RC1 is now officially available with installation images for amd64, i386, aarch64, armv6 and more. This release contains mostly bug fixes.

If you are looking for a new laptop with Linux support out-of-box, the Lenovo ThinkPad P series will have Ubuntu 18.04 pre-installed. They will go on sale later this month in the US.

Speaking of laptops, the folks over at Zorin OS are teaming up with UK-based Star Labs to produce a beautiful computing experience. Starting on June 21st, Star Labs will be offering Zorin OS 15 as an option for pre-installed images on a variety of the their laptops.

Real-time remote monitoring and management software, Pulseway version 6.3.3 was released. Key updates include a large number of additional third party titles, the ability to export reports in CSV format, and remote desktop file transfer.

PCLinuxOS KDE Full Edition 2019.06 is now out boasting a Linux 5.1.10 kernel, KDE Applications 19.04.2, KDE Frameworks 5.59.0, KDE Plasma 5.16.0 and more.

With the released of the latest release candidate in the Linux kernel 5.2-rc5, Linus sees a light at the end of the tunnel: "But the good news is that we're getting to the later parts of the rc series, and things do seem to be calming down. I was hoping rc5 would end up smaller than rc4, and so it turned out." You can view a complete list of changes here.