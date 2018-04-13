FOSS Project Spotlight: Ravada

by Francesc Guasch
on April 13, 2018
camel

Ravada is an open-source project that allows users to connect to a virtual desktop.

Currently, it supports KVM, but its back end has been designed and implemented in order to allow future hypervisors to be added to the framework. The client's only requirements are a web-browser and a remote viewer supporting the spice protocol.

Ravada's main features include:

  • KVM back end.
  • LDAP and SQL authentication.
  • Kiosk mode.
  • Remote access for Windows and Linux.
  • Light and fast virtual machine clones for each user.
  • Instant clone creation.
  • USB redirection.
  • Easy and customizable end-user interface (i18n, l10n).
  • Administration from a web browser.

It's very easy to install and use. Following the documentation, virtual machines can be deployed in minutes. It's an early release, but it's already used in production. The project is open source, and you can download the code from GitHub. Contributions welcome!

choose a screenList of virtual machines
Load Disqus comments

You May Like

Open Source
Do I Have to Use a Free/Open Source License?
VM Brasseur
What's New in Qubes 4
Kyle Rankin
Qubes Desktop Tips
Kyle Rankin
Non-Linux FOSS: Tales of Maj'Eyal
Shawn Powers
KDE Receives Pineapple Fund Donation, Red Hat Decision Manager, Chef's InSpec 2.0 and More
Jill Franklin
LinuxBoot chart
FOSS Project Spotlight: LinuxBoot
David Hendricks

Community Events

HPC For Wall Street
New York City, NY, USA
Open Source 101
Columbia, SC, USA
Cloud Foundry Summit
-
Boston, MA, USA
The Linux Storage Filesystem & Memory Management Summit
-
Park City, UT, USA
Collision
-
New Orleans, LA, USA