News briefs for May 10, 2018.

It is here: Firefox 60 "Quantum" is available for download! Now with Client Side Decorations (CSD) and much more!

And development for Firefox 61 has already begun.

Kent Overstreet of Bcache and now, Bcachefs is working his way to push patches for Bcachefs upstream and into the Linux kernel. Bcachefs is an advanced Linux COW filesystem that boasts a lot of the features used by ZFS and Btrfs.

It would seem that the main Ubuntu distribution may not be the only *buntu to drop support for 32-bit x86 (i386) architectures. A proposal has just been put forth by Bryan Quigley to drop support for Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Kylin and Kubuntu.

While the beta for Devuan 2.0 ASCII (a Debian fork without systemd) landed back in February, yesterday marked the availability of the first official release candidate.