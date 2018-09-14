News briefs for September 14, 2018.

The Fedora Workstation Team is holding a test day next week for Fedora Silverblue, a new variant of Fedora that has rpm-ostree at its core and provides fully atomic upgrades. The test day is Thursday, September 20, 2018. For more information on how to participate, visit the Silverblue Test Day Wiki page.

Nextcloud announced the release of version 14 this week. This new version introduces two big security improvements: video verification and signal/telegram/SMS 2FA support. Version 14 also includes many collaboration improvements as well as a Data Protection Confirmation app in compliance with the GDPR. Go here to install.

KDE released Plasma 5.14 beta yesterday. New to this version are improvements to Plasma's Discover software manager and the addition of a Firmware Update feature, among other things. The final release should be available in three weeks.

openSUSE has released three new snapshots, and the latest brought new major versions of Flatpak and qemu. Flatpak version 1.0 came with snapshot 20180911, and Mozilla Thunderbird received a major update in snapshot 20180910. See the announcement for more details on all the recent snapshot updates.

Ansible Tower 3.3 is now available. New enhancements include added functionality with Red Hat OpenShift, more granular permissions, improvements to the scheduler, support for multiple Ansible environments and more. Visit here for a free trial of Ansible Tower.