The Fedora Project has officially released Fedora Linux 45 Beta, giving users an early look at the technologies expected to form the foundation of the final Fedora 45 release. The beta became available on September 15, 2026, after Fedora's Quality team approved Release Candidate 1.3 for publication.

Fedora 45 Beta brings significant changes throughout the operating system, including Python 3.15, GCC 16.2, glibc 2.44, GNU Binutils 2.47, Go 1.27, LLVM 23, Podman 6, stricter RPM signature verification, improved DNF5 protections, a new userspace virtual console, standardized desktop secret storage, and substantial installer improvements.

The release is available across Fedora Workstation, KDE Plasma Desktop, Server, Cloud, IoT, Atomic Desktops, Spins, and Labs, although a few prerelease images are excluded.

Fedora 45 Beta Is Now Available

Fedora Linux 45 Beta represents the final major public testing milestone before Fedora 45 reaches stable status.

Fedora describes its beta releases as code-complete previews that closely represent what users should expect from the final version. Development isn't finished, however, and bugs or incomplete migrations can still be discovered during real-world testing.

Fedora 45 Beta is currently available in several major editions:

Fedora Workstation 45 Beta

Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop 45 Beta

Fedora Server 45 Beta

Fedora Cloud 45 Beta

Fedora IoT 45 Beta

Fedora Atomic Desktops

Fedora Spins

Fedora Labs

Existing Fedora installations can also be upgraded to the beta using Fedora's DNF system-upgrade process.

Fedora's official Workstation download page confirms Beta 1.3 images for both x86_64 and AArch64 systems.

A New Virtual Console with kmscon

One of Fedora 45's more unusual system-level changes is the replacement of the traditional in-kernel console with kmscon.

Fedora describes kmscon as a modern userspace virtual terminal implementation that provides smoother rendering, better internationalization and font handling, improved visual integration, and security improvements compared with the older console infrastructure.

This affects the virtual terminals users encounter outside their normal graphical desktop session.

Most desktop users spend relatively little time interacting directly with these consoles, but they remain important for troubleshooting, system administration, servers, recovery operations, and systems running without a graphical environment.

Moving that functionality into userspace also gives Fedora more flexibility for future development instead of relying entirely on the legacy kernel console implementation.

Fedora Tightens RPM Signature Verification

Security is one of the biggest themes of Fedora 45.

Fedora now strictly requires valid package signatures by default during package installation and upgrades.

The change brings Fedora into alignment with upstream RPM defaults and makes it harder for an unsigned package to be installed accidentally.

Cryptographic package signatures allow the package manager to verify that software came from an expected source and hasn't been modified since it was signed.

This is especially important for a Linux distribution where virtually every component of the operating system is delivered through RPM packages.

DNF5 Protects Against Unexpected Vendor Changes

Fedora 45 also changes an important DNF5 default.

The package manager now sets:

allow_vendor_change=False

by default.

This prevents DNF5 from automatically replacing an installed package with one from a different vendor when conflicting third-party repositories are configured.

Users can still explicitly request such changes, but dependency resolution and ordinary upgrades won't automatically switch package vendors.

The change should reduce unexpected behavior on systems where Fedora repositories coexist with third-party software sources.

Fedora Restricts ptrace by Default

Another security change affects ptrace, a Linux mechanism used by debuggers and other development tools to inspect and manipulate running processes.

Fedora 45 restricts unprivileged ptrace access system-wide by default.

The goal is to make it more difficult for malicious software to inspect another process or inject code into it.

There is an important accommodation for developers. Fedora says full debugging capabilities can be automatically enabled when development and debugging utilities requiring that functionality are installed.

That attempts to balance stronger default security with Fedora's longstanding role as a developer-focused Linux distribution.

Fedora Targets 99% Reproducible Package Builds

Fedora 45 also reaches an important milestone in its reproducible-build effort.

The distribution is formally targeting 99% package build reproducibility.

A reproducible build means independently compiling the same source code using the defined build environment should produce an identical result.

This provides an additional mechanism for verifying that binaries correspond to their published source code and helps expose unexpected differences introduced during the build process.

Reproducible builds have been an ongoing effort throughout the Linux ecosystem, and Fedora has spent multiple release cycles improving the necessary infrastructure.

Package Metadata Gets Standardized PURL Identifiers

Fedora 45 introduces standardized Package URL, or PURL, identifiers into package metadata.

PURL provides a consistent way of identifying software packages across different package managers and software ecosystems.

Fedora says adopting these identifiers should improve software supply-chain tracking and make it easier to connect upstream software projects with Fedora's downstream packages.

This can be particularly useful for vulnerability management, software inventories, SBOM tooling, and automated security analysis.

oo7 Replaces Legacy Desktop Secret Backends

Desktop secret storage is also undergoing a significant change.

Fedora 45 desktop environments now use oo7 as the default Secrets Service implementation, replacing older backend implementations such as GNOME Keyring and KWallet for this role.

Secret services provide applications with a standardized mechanism for storing credentials and other sensitive information.

Using a common implementation across GNOME, KDE, and other Fedora desktop environments can reduce duplication and create more consistent behavior across different editions.

The change is especially interesting because Fedora ships several substantially different desktop environments while trying to maintain common underlying system infrastructure.

Anaconda Gains Stratis Storage Support

Fedora's Anaconda installer receives another major storage improvement.

Fedora 45 allows systems to be installed directly onto Stratis-managed storage.

Stratis provides Linux storage-management capabilities including storage pools, thin provisioning, and snapshots.

The new installer integration supports both automated installations through Kickstart and manual storage configuration through Anaconda's WebUI using Cockpit Storage.

That makes Stratis significantly easier to use from the beginning of a Fedora installation rather than requiring users to configure the storage technology afterward.

Atomic Desktops Get Initial Anaconda WebUI Installation

Fedora 45 Beta also introduces initial Anaconda WebUI installation flows for Fedora Atomic Desktops.

Fedora's Atomic Desktop family includes image-based variants designed around an immutable or atomically updated operating system model.

Examples include Fedora Silverblue and Fedora Kinoite.

The addition of WebUI-based installation support is part of Fedora's broader modernization of Anaconda, which has been gradually moving away from its older graphical installer toward a browser-technology-based interface.

Atomic Desktop Images Move to image-builder

Fedora 45 changes how Atomic Desktop installation images themselves are produced.

Fedora Silverblue, Kinoite, and related Atomic variants now use image-builder instead of lorax for their disk images.

This creates a more standardized image-building pipeline.

The new process also enables Fedora to provide raw and qcow2 artifacts suitable for cloud and virtualization environments directly from the same infrastructure.

Fedora's official download infrastructure already provides Fedora Kinoite 45 Beta images as well as a QEMU qcow2 option.

Fedora CoreOS Gets systemd-oomd and zram

Fedora CoreOS also receives notable changes during the Fedora 45 cycle.

The beta adds systemd-oomd and zram swap support to Fedora CoreOS.

Zram provides compressed memory-backed swap, potentially allowing systems to deal with memory pressure more efficiently than immediately swapping pages to conventional storage.

Systemd-oomd monitors memory pressure and can intervene when applications or services threaten overall system responsiveness.

Both technologies are already familiar elsewhere in the Linux desktop and server ecosystem, but their integration into Fedora CoreOS extends those memory-management capabilities into Fedora's container-focused operating system.

Repository Configuration Moves Toward a Stateless Layout

Fedora 45 changes where packaged RPM repository configuration files are stored.

Vendor-provided repository configurations are moving away from:

/etc/yum.repos.d/

toward /usr .

The objective is to better separate files supplied by the operating system from configuration created or modified by the local administrator.

This follows a broader Linux trend toward making /usr contain vendor-supplied operating system data while reserving /etc for local system configuration.

The distinction can make upgrades, image-based deployments, and configuration management easier to reason about.

Bash Color Prompt Gets Rewritten

Fedora's default shell experience gets a smaller but visible modernization with Bash Color Prompt 1.0.

The implementation has been rewritten around Bash's PROMPT_COMMAND mechanism, providing a lighter and more customizable default terminal prompt.

It's nowhere near as fundamental as the package-security or installer changes, but users spend enormous amounts of time at the shell on Fedora systems.

Small improvements to the default command-line environment can therefore affect a surprisingly large number of developers and administrators.

Python 3.15 Becomes Part of Fedora's Developer Stack

As expected from a distribution known for quickly adopting new programming languages and development tools, Fedora 45 Beta ships Python 3.15.

Fedora frequently adopts new Python releases rapidly because Python is deeply integrated into the Linux development ecosystem.

The transition gives developers early access to the newest Python runtime while also forcing Fedora's enormous collection of Python packages to be tested against the latest upstream release.

That process can uncover compatibility problems that ultimately benefit the broader Python ecosystem.

GCC 16.2 and glibc 2.44 Form the Core Toolchain

The GNU development stack has received a major refresh as well.

Fedora 45 Beta includes:

GCC 16.2

glibc 2.44

GNU Binutils 2.47

GDB 17.2

Together, these components form much of the foundation used for building, linking, running, and debugging native Linux applications.

Fedora has historically served as an early adopter of new GNU toolchain releases, allowing developers to use recent compiler functionality while providing upstream projects with substantial real-world testing.

The inclusion of GCC 16.2 is particularly notable because the same compiler release recently became part of the rebuilt Slackware 16 development environment.

LLVM 23 Arrives

Developers preferring the LLVM ecosystem aren't left behind.

Fedora 45 moves to LLVM 23, updating the broader family of LLVM compiler technologies and related subprojects.

LLVM forms the basis for Clang and a growing number of development, graphics, analysis, and systems-programming tools.

Maintaining a recent LLVM stack is particularly important for Linux developers working on modern C and C++ projects, GPU software, Rust-adjacent tooling, and cross-platform applications.

Go 1.27 and Perl 5.44

Fedora's language updates extend considerably beyond Python.

The beta includes Go 1.27, providing a current environment for cloud-native software, networking tools, containers, and systems applications.

Perl 5.44 is also included as part of the distribution's annual Perl refresh.

While Perl may receive less attention today than newer programming languages, a substantial collection of Linux utilities and established software still depends on the ecosystem.

Updating it therefore remains an important part of maintaining Fedora's package collection.

Podman 6 Advances Fedora's Container Stack

Container users get Podman 6 in Fedora 45 Beta.

Podman has become one of Fedora and Red Hat's central container technologies, providing daemonless container execution along with strong support for rootless containers.

The major-version upgrade keeps Fedora near the front of upstream container development and makes the beta useful for developers interested in testing applications against the next generation of the Podman stack.

Because Fedora technologies frequently influence later enterprise Linux releases, early testing can also expose issues well before those components reach more conservative production platforms.

MariaDB 12.3 and MySQL 9.7

Database developers also receive updated server stacks.

Fedora 45 provides MariaDB 12.3 and MySQL 9.7 as its current database defaults.

Major database upgrades can affect application compatibility, configuration files, authentication, SQL behavior, and data migrations.

That makes the Fedora 45 Beta period particularly useful for developers and administrators who expect to deploy applications on the final release.

Testing those workloads now gives Fedora and upstream projects time to identify problems before Fedora 45 becomes stable.

Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop 45 Beta Is Available

Fedora's KDE edition is also participating in the beta.

The official Fedora Project download site lists Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop 45 Beta, with installation media available for x86_64 systems.

This is notable following the recent release of KDE Plasma 6.7.5, as Fedora's KDE edition continues tracking the Plasma 6 desktop generation.

Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop became one of Fedora's major desktop editions rather than simply existing as a secondary spin, reflecting KDE's increasingly prominent role within the Fedora ecosystem.

Some Beta Images Are Missing

Not every planned Fedora 45 image successfully made the Beta milestone.

According to Fedora's official announcement, the prerelease content is broadly available across Atomic Desktops, Spins, and Labs, with exceptions including:

MiracleWM x86_64 ISO

MiracleWM AArch64 ISO

Budgie Atomic ISO

Sway Atomic ISO

This doesn't necessarily mean those variants won't be available for the final Fedora 45 release.

The beta exists specifically to expose and resolve this kind of release-blocking or image-generation problem before general availability.

Fedora 45 Beta Is for Testing

Despite the large number of improvements, Fedora 45 Beta remains prerelease software.

Fedora explicitly warns that testers may encounter edge-case bugs or incomplete migrations. The project is asking users to report problems and participate in QA so issues can be resolved before the final release.

That means Fedora 45 Beta makes sense for:

Testing systems

Virtual machines

Developers

Fedora contributors

Users evaluating new hardware support

People willing to report regressions

It is less appropriate for a production workstation or server where unexpected breakage would create serious problems.

Fedora 44 remains the stable choice until Fedora 45 reaches final release.

Fedora 45 Final Is Still Ahead

The beta announcement represents a milestone, not the completion of the Fedora 45 development cycle.

Fedora's current planning information lists October 20, 2026 as the target for Fedora 45 Final.

That date should be treated as a target rather than an absolute guarantee. Fedora's release process depends on its blocker criteria, and serious unresolved bugs can delay a final release.

Between now and then, Fedora developers and testers will continue identifying and fixing regressions discovered through wider Beta testing.

Conclusion

Fedora Linux 45 Beta is one of the most substantial Fedora previews in recent cycles, combining major security changes with a thoroughly refreshed development environment and significant modernization of the operating system's underlying infrastructure.

The September 15 release introduces stricter RPM signature enforcement, DNF5 vendor protections, restricted ptrace behavior, standardized PURL metadata, and a target of 99% reproducible package builds. At the same time, Fedora is replacing its legacy virtual console with kmscon, standardizing desktop secret storage around oo7, improving Stratis installation, and moving Atomic Desktop image generation to image-builder.

Developers receive an equally significant upgrade through Python 3.15, GCC 16.2, glibc 2.44, Binutils 2.47, GDB 17.2, LLVM 23, Go 1.27, Perl 5.44, and Podman 6.

Fedora 45 isn't finished yet. The Beta is explicitly intended for testing, and the final release is currently targeted for October. But with Fedora 45 Beta now officially available, Linux users and developers can begin testing the technologies that will define Fedora's next stable generation.