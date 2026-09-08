One of Linux's oldest surviving distributions is moving closer to its next major release. Slackware 16 Alpha 1 became available on September 5, 2026, marking the first formal alpha milestone on the road toward Slackware Linux 16. The release follows a major rebuild of Slackware-current using a substantially newer GNU toolchain and brings together several upgrades that have accumulated since Slackware 15.0 arrived more than four years ago.

The alpha combines Linux 6.18 LTS, GCC 16.2.0, glibc 2.44, GNU Binutils 2.47, KDE Plasma 6, and numerous updated user-space packages while retaining much of the deliberately traditional architecture that has distinguished Slackware for decades.

For longtime Slackware users, Alpha 1 is particularly significant because it provides the clearest indication yet that the lengthy Slackware 16 development cycle is moving toward an eventual stable release.

Slackware 16 Finally Reaches Alpha

Slackware doesn't operate according to the predictable six-month or annual release schedules used by many other Linux distributions.

Instead, development takes place continuously through the Slackware-current branch. Patrick Volkerding and other contributors update that development tree until it reaches a state considered suitable for a stable release.

The previous major version, Slackware 15.0, was released in February 2022. More than four and a half years later, Slackware-current has now officially reached the first alpha milestone for version 16.

Volkerding marked the milestone following a complete rebuild of the distribution with its newly upgraded compiler, C library, and binary utilities.

The short changelog announcement even suggested there might finally be "a light at the end of the tunnel," a promising indication for Slackware users waiting for version 16.

The Entire Distribution Was Rebuilt

One of the most consequential changes behind Alpha 1 is a complete package rebuild.

Slackware's development toolchain has moved to:

GCC 16.2.0

glibc 2.44

GNU Binutils 2.47

After introducing those components, Slackware rebuilt the distribution's packages against the updated environment.

A full rebuild is much more significant than simply replacing three packages.

GCC is responsible for compiling much of the software distributed with Slackware, glibc provides fundamental C library functionality used throughout Linux user space, and Binutils supplies essential development utilities including the GNU assembler and linker.

Rebuilding the distribution against these versions gives Slackware 16 a considerably newer foundation than its predecessor.

GCC 16.2 Powers the New Build

GCC 16.2.0 is now the compiler at the heart of Slackware-current.

A modern compiler brings years of improvements in optimization, diagnostics, language support, architecture enablement, and code generation compared with the toolchain that shipped with Slackware 15.

This matters particularly for Slackware because the distribution remains popular among technically experienced Linux users who compile software themselves.

Developers using Slackware 16 will therefore have access to a much newer GNU development environment out of the box.

GNU Binutils 2.47 Is Included

The toolchain upgrade also brings GNU Binutils 2.47, which was itself released during 2026.

Binutils provides several of the fundamental utilities involved in Linux software development, including:

ld

as

objdump

objcopy

readelf

nm

strip

ar

The inclusion of Binutils 2.47 gives Slackware developers newer assembler, linker, binary inspection, and architecture support alongside GCC 16.2.

Together with glibc 2.44, these packages establish the core development environment expected to form the basis of the eventual Slackware 16 stable release.

Linux 6.18 LTS Provides the Kernel Foundation

Slackware 16 Alpha 1 currently uses Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS as its primary kernel.

Using an LTS kernel is a sensible choice for a distribution such as Slackware, where stable releases tend to remain relevant for considerably longer than the release cycles of many mainstream desktop distributions.

Linux 6.18 provides a much newer hardware foundation than the Linux 5.15 series originally included with Slackware 15.0.

That translates into broader support for newer:

AMD processors

Intel processors

Graphics hardware

Networking devices

NVMe storage

Laptop platforms

USB hardware

Filesystems

Slackware's current source tree also continues to carry kernel-related development alongside the 6.18 branch as work progresses. The official Slackware mirror currently exposes dedicated kernel source areas within Slackware-current.

KDE Plasma 6 Makes a Major Difference

Perhaps the most visible change for desktop users is KDE Plasma 6.

Slackware finally transitioned its KDE packages to Plasma 6 in June 2026 after extensive development and testing. At the time of the initial merge, Plasma 6.6 entered Slackware-current, with the project subsequently continuing to update the desktop.

By the Alpha 1 milestone, Slackware's package tree had advanced to KDE Plasma 6.7.4, according to reports on the release.

This represents one of the biggest desktop changes between Slackware 15 and the upcoming Slackware 16.

Slackware 15 originally shipped with the Plasma 5 generation. Plasma 6 brings the distribution onto KDE's modern desktop platform, including its newer Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 ecosystem.

Plasma 6 Was Years in the Making for Slackware

Slackware's Plasma 6 transition wasn't simply a matter of importing KDE's latest packages.

The work had been developed and tested separately before eventually entering Slackware-current. When the Plasma 6 packages were merged in June, Volkerding credited Eric Hameleers, better known in the community as alienBOB, and LuckyCyborg for their substantial work preparing and maintaining the Slackware Plasma 6 build infrastructure.

LuckyCyborg had ported the build scripts, while the packages were tested by Slackware users before the official transition.

That extended preparation helps explain why Slackware adopted Plasma 6 later than distributions with faster-moving desktop stacks.

Xfce Remains Available

Slackware isn't becoming a KDE-only distribution.

The traditional Xfce desktop environment remains part of Slackware-current, giving users a lighter alternative to Plasma.

The current source tree contains the expected Xfce components, including Thunar, Mousepad, Ristretto, Garcon, Exo, and the core Xfce libraries.

This continues Slackware's longstanding approach of providing multiple desktop and window-management choices rather than forcing users into a single environment.

Modern Graphics and Multimedia Stack

The desktop modernization extends beyond Plasma.

Slackware 16 development has also incorporated major updates to the underlying graphics and multimedia stack, with the Alpha 1 package set reported to include X.Org Server 21.1.24, Wayland 1.26.0, and FFmpeg 9.0.1.

Wayland's presence is particularly important alongside Plasma 6, where the protocol has become increasingly central to the modern KDE desktop experience.

Slackware nevertheless continues supporting its traditional X11-oriented workflows as well.

That mixture reflects the distribution's broader philosophy: modernize where necessary without abruptly discarding established technologies that remain useful to its users.

Firefox and Thunderbird Updated Too

The Alpha 1 transition wasn't limited to the compiler and desktop environment.

Slackware also updated packages including Mozilla Firefox, Thunderbird, and libxml2, incorporating security and bug fixes as part of the latest Slackware-current changes.

These applications are important because Slackware traditionally ships a substantial ready-to-use desktop software collection rather than requiring users to assemble every major component after installation.

As development toward Slackware 16 continues, these packages will naturally continue moving as newer releases become available.

LILO Is Still Here

Despite all the modernization, one particularly recognizable piece of old-school Slackware remains: LILO.

The Linux Loader was once one of the standard ways of booting Linux systems but has largely disappeared from modern distributions in favor of GRUB and newer UEFI-oriented boot solutions.

Slackware, however, continues to provide LILO.

Its continued presence perfectly illustrates Slackware's unusual balance between old and new.

A Slackware system can run a modern Linux kernel, GCC 16, Wayland, Qt 6, and Plasma 6 while still retaining administration tools and conventions familiar to Linux users from decades ago.

Slackware's Package Management Philosophy Remains Intact

Another area that remains recognizably Slackware is package management.

The distribution continues using its traditional pkgtools system rather than replacing it with technologies such as RPM, DNF, APT, or another dependency-solving package manager.

Slackware packages remain deliberately straightforward, and system administration continues to place more responsibility in the hands of the user.

For newcomers accustomed to Ubuntu, Fedora, or openSUSE, that can make Slackware seem unusual.

For its dedicated user base, however, this transparency is one of the distribution's main attractions.

Slackware generally tries to keep modifications to upstream software relatively limited and avoids building large layers of distribution-specific automation around the operating system.

One of Linux's Oldest Distributions Keeps Going

Slackware's longevity makes the development of version 16 particularly notable.

The distribution traces its history back to 1993, placing it among the earliest Linux distributions and making it older than Debian, Red Hat Linux, Ubuntu, Arch Linux, Fedora, and many of today's other familiar names.

Yet Slackware remains actively maintained more than three decades later.

Its philosophy has remained remarkably consistent: provide a Unix-like Linux environment with comparatively little abstraction between the administrator and the underlying system.

That makes Slackware considerably different from modern distributions built around extensive graphical configuration utilities and automated system management.

Alpha Means Alpha

Despite the milestone, users should pay close attention to the word Alpha.

Slackware 16 Alpha 1 isn't the final Slackware 16 release.

It represents a development snapshot intended primarily for testing and for identifying remaining problems before the distribution progresses toward later prerelease stages.

The complete rebuild against GCC 16.2, glibc 2.44, and Binutils 2.47 alone creates opportunities for previously unnoticed build or runtime problems to surface.

Users who depend on Slackware for production systems should therefore continue treating Slackware 15.0 as the established stable branch until the project formally releases Slackware 16.

Enthusiasts and testers, on the other hand, now have a much clearer preview of what the next generation will look like.

Slackware-Current Will Continue Changing

Another important consideration is that Alpha 1 doesn't freeze Slackware's software versions.

Slackware-current is still a development branch.

Packages can and will continue changing while Patrick Volkerding and contributors work toward the stable release. Indeed, Slackware's official mirrors already show package and source updates dated after the September 5 Alpha 1 milestone.

Consequently, the exact kernel, desktop, browser, libraries, and other package versions included in the eventual Slackware 16.0 release may differ from those present in Alpha 1.

That is particularly important for fast-moving projects such as KDE Plasma and the Linux kernel.

No Final Slackware 16 Release Date Yet

The arrival of Alpha 1 is encouraging, but Slackware has not announced a firm date for the final Slackware 16.0 release.

Slackware historically releases when Volkerding considers the distribution ready rather than committing to a rigid calendar.

The Alpha 1 designation nevertheless represents tangible progress. The core toolchain has been upgraded, the distribution has undergone a complete rebuild, Plasma 6 has landed, and Linux 6.18 LTS provides a stable kernel foundation.

For a distribution that can spend years between major versions, reaching an official alpha milestone is meaningful.

Conclusion

Slackware 16 Alpha 1 is the strongest indication yet that Slackware's next major stable release is taking shape. The September 5 milestone combines a complete rebuild around GCC 16.2.0, glibc 2.44, and GNU Binutils 2.47 with Linux 6.18 LTS and a significantly modernized desktop environment.

The arrival of KDE Plasma 6 is especially important for desktop users, while the newer compiler and system libraries give developers a contemporary Linux toolchain.

At the same time, Slackware remains unmistakably Slackware. LILO survives, pkgtools remains central to package management, Xfce continues as an alternative desktop, and the distribution still favors simplicity and direct system administration over extensive automation.

Alpha 1 isn't ready to replace Slackware 15 on production machines, and there is still no confirmed date for Slackware 16.0. But after more than four years of development since Slackware 15.0, the next generation of one of Linux's most enduring distributions is finally beginning to come into focus.