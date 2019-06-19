News briefs for June 19, 2019.

The development team over at Docker is porting their container platform to Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) It looks as if pretty soon, Docker containers will be managed across both Linux and Windows. See ZDNet for details.

Canonical and the community behind Ubuntu announced that Ubuntu 19.10 will officially drop 32-bit (i386) builds. There has been talk of this for a while, but now it's official. See OMG! Ubuntu! for more information.

Dead Mage, the studio behind Children of Morta posted an update stating that even after all the delays, they still will be bringing the game to Linux, GamingOnLinux reports. The project originally was funded via Kickstarter in 2015.

Security researchers over at Netflix uncovered some troubling security vulnerabilities inside the Linux (and FreeBSD) TCP subsystem, the worst of which is being called SACK. It can permit remote attackers to induce a kernel panic from within your Linux operating system. Patches are available for affected Linux distributions. See Beta News for details.