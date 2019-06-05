News briefs for June 5, 2019.

Chrome 75 was released yesterday. ZDNet reports that "The vast majority of the new features and changes in Chrome 75 are centered around adding new internal APIs and updating existing features." The big new feature is "the addition of a hidden Reader Mode, similar to the one included with Firefox". See the changelog for more details.

The ask.krita.org website, a stack-exchange-like place for people to report problems and help each other, is being retired. According to the post, the problems were "Nobody seemed to be searching whether their problems had already been discussed and maybe solved, so the same questions were being asked again and again. Nobody seemed to stay around and engage with the people who were trying to help them, and nobody seemed to stay around to help other people." The team is looking for a replacement, but isn't sure quite what that will be yet.

LinuxGizmos.com published its Spring 2019 catalog of SBCs. This latest catalog includes 125 community-backed Linux and Android SBCs with prices, features and a comparison spreadsheet. From the catalog intro, "Major new products this year include Google's i.MX8M driven Coral Dev Board and Nitrogen8M_Mini, as well as the dirt-cheap, Intel Cherry Trail based Atomic Pi. In the RK3399 world the Rock960 Model C and even cheaper Rock Pi 4 are forcing other RK3399 boards to cut prices. Also of note are the Amlogic S922X driven Odroid-N2 and the Allwinner H6-based Orange Pi 3 and Pine H64 Model B, among others."

LibreOffice 6.3 Beta 1 is out and ready for testing. The Document Foundation notes that since the 6.3 Alpha 1 release in November 2018, 683 commits have been submitted and 141 bugs fixed. See the release notes for details, and download from here. The final release of version 6.3 is scheduled for mid-August.

Phoronix turns 15 today. From Michael Larabel's post: "I started Phoronix for the poor Linux hardware support at the time and it's been an amazing turnaround since that point. No longer is it a battle of getting network devices or input devices working on Linux but now it's all a matter of maximizing the performance out of today's hardware on Linux and watching the amazing growth of Linux on servers, AI / deep learning, Android, Linux gaming, and embedded along with all other sorts of verticals. Each year it becomes more amazing to see what other hardware runs Linux as well as seeing where else the Phoronix Test Suite usage pops up next." Happy Birthday Phoronix!