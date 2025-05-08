Beyond APT: Software Management with Flatpak on Ubuntu
Ubuntu has long relied on APT and DEB packages for software management, with Snap becoming increasingly prevalent in recent releases. However, a third contender has risen to prominence in the Linux world: Flatpak. Designed as a universal software packaging and distribution framework, Flatpak offers a fresh, sandboxed approach to application management that works seamlessly across distributions. In this article, we’ll dive into how to manage software with Flatpak on Ubuntu, providing everything you need to get started, optimize your workflow, and compare it with existing solutions.
What is Flatpak?
Flatpak is a modern application packaging system developed by the Free Desktop Project. Its goal is to enable the distribution of desktop applications in a sandboxed environment, ensuring greater security, consistency, and compatibility across Linux distributions.Key Benefits of Flatpak
-
Cross-distribution compatibility: A single Flatpak package works on any Linux distribution with Flatpak support.
-
Sandboxing: Applications run in isolation, reducing the risk of affecting or being affected by other software or the host system.
-
Bundle dependencies: Flatpak packages include all necessary dependencies, reducing compatibility issues.
-
Version control: Developers can ship and maintain multiple versions easily.
-
Storage overhead: Applications may use more disk space due to bundled runtimes.
-
Redundancy: Ubuntu users already have Snap, which can lead to confusion or duplication.
Installing Flatpak on Ubuntu
Although Flatpak isn't pre-installed on Ubuntu, setting it up is straightforward.Step 1: Install Flatpak
Open a terminal and run:
Step 2: Install GNOME Software Plugin (Optional)
sudo apt update sudo apt install flatpak
To integrate Flatpak apps into the Ubuntu Software GUI:
sudo apt install gnome-software-plugin-flatpak
This step allows Flatpak apps to appear alongside APT and Snap apps in GNOME Software.Step 3: Reboot or Log Out
Restart your session to apply system changes and enable Flatpak integration fully.
Adding the Flathub Repository
Most Flatpak applications are hosted on Flathub, the central repository for Flatpak packages.
To add Flathub:
flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
To confirm the repository was added:
flatpak remotes
You should see
flathub listed among the remotes.
Installing Applications with Flatpak
Flatpak provides both terminal and graphical interfaces for application management.Using the Terminal
To search for an application:
flatpak search firefox
To install it:
flatpak install flathub org.mozilla.firefox
To run a Flatpak app:
Using GNOME Software
flatpak run org.mozilla.firefox
Once the plugin is installed and Flathub is added, you can search and install Flatpak apps using the GUI like any other software.
Managing Flatpak ApplicationsListing Installed Applications
Updating Applications
flatpak list
To update all:
flatpak update
To update a specific app:
Uninstalling Applications
flatpak update org.gimp.GIMP
flatpak uninstall org.gimp.GIMP
To remove unused runtimes:
flatpak uninstall --unused
This helps recover space from outdated or unused shared dependencies.
Managing Permissions and Sandboxing
Flatpak’s sandboxing can sometimes restrict functionality. Thankfully, you can tweak permissions.Using Flatpak Override
Grant access to specific directories:
flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/dir org.example.App
Allow network access:
Using Flatseal
flatpak override --user --socket=network org.example.App
Flatseal is a GUI tool to manage Flatpak permissions easily.
Install it:
flatpak install flathub com.github.tchx84.Flatseal
Launch it to review and toggle settings like filesystem, device, and network access per app.
Integrating Flatpak with Ubuntu Desktop
Flatpak apps integrate well with Ubuntu once installed:
-
Application launchers: Appear in GNOME Dash/menu just like native apps.
-
File associations: Flatpak apps can open supported file types.
-
Desktop integration: Apps use system themes and settings where compatible.
To make Flatpak apps your default (e.g., default browser), you may need to manually set associations via GNOME Settings.
Flatpak for Developers (Optional)
Developers can create Flatpak packages using Flatpak manifests and the
flatpak-builder tool.
-
Install flatpak-builder:
sudo apt install flatpak-builder
-
Create a manifest (JSON/YAML) defining dependencies and build steps.
-
Build the app:
flatpak-builder build-dir org.example.App.json
-
Test it locally:
flatpak-builder --run build-dir org.example.App.json /app/bin/app-executable
Developers can then submit their app to Flathub for wide distribution.
Flatpak vs Snap on Ubuntu
|Feature
|Flatpak
|Snap
|Sandbox
|Yes
|Yes
|Main Repository
|Flathub
|Snap Store
|Target Audience
|Desktop apps
|Desktop + IoT/Server
|Storage
|Larger (due to runtimes)
|Compressed packages
|Startup Time
|Slightly slower
|Often slower
|Theming Support
|Better (via shared themes)
|Inconsistent
|GUI Integration
|Excellent with GNOME Software
|Integrated in Ubuntu Software
In many cases, Flatpak offers more flexibility and consistency for desktop applications, while Snap leans toward system and server software. Many Ubuntu users choose to disable Snap in favor of Flatpak for desktop app management.
Conclusion
Flatpak is a powerful, secure, and distribution-independent approach to managing software on Ubuntu. While Ubuntu traditionally leans on APT and Snap, integrating Flatpak opens up a broader, more flexible application ecosystem—especially valuable for users seeking the latest app versions or better sandboxing.
Whether you're a casual user looking to try the newest GIMP or a developer packaging your own software for cross-distro deployment, Flatpak provides the tools to make Ubuntu more versatile and secure.