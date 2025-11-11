Arch Linux has shipped its November 2025 ISO snapshot (2025.11.01), and while Arch remains a rolling distribution, these monthly images are a big deal, especially for new installs, labs, and homelab deployments. This time, the ISO lands alongside two important pieces:

Archinstall 3.0.12 – a more polished, smarter TUI installer

Pacman 7.1 – a package manager update with stricter security and better tooling

If you’ve been thinking about spinning up a fresh Arch box, or you’re curious what changed under the hood, this release is a very nice jumping-on point.

Why Arch Still Ships Monthly ISOs in a Rolling World

Arch is famous for its “install once, update forever” model. Technically, you could install from a two-year-old image and just run:

sudo pacman -Syu

…but in practice, that’s painful:

Huge initial update downloads

Possible breakage jumping across many months of changes

Outdated installer tooling

That’s why the project publishes a monthly snapshot ISO: it rolls all current packages into a fresh image so you:

Start with a current kernel and userland

Spend less time updating right after install

Get the latest Archinstall baked in (or just a pacman -Sy archinstall away)

The 2025.11.01 ISO is exactly that: Arch as of early November 2025, ready to go.

What’s Inside the November 2025 ISO (2025.11.01)

The November snapshot doesn’t introduce new features by itself, it’s a frozen image of current Arch, but a few details are worth calling out:

Ships with a Linux 6.17.x kernel, including improved AMD/Intel GPU support and updated Btrfs bits.

Includes all the usual base packages plus current toolchains, drivers, and desktop stacks from the rolling repos.

The image is intended only for new installs; existing Arch systems should keep using pacman -Syu for upgrades.

You can download it from the official Arch Linux download page or via BitTorrent mirrors.

One small twist: the ISO itself still ships with Archinstall 3.0.11, but 3.0.12 was released the same day – so we’ll grab the newer version from the repos before running the installer.

Archinstall 3.0.12: What’s Actually New?

Archinstall has evolved from “nice experiment” to “pretty solid way to install Arch” if you don’t want to script everything yourself. Version 3.0.12 is a refinement release focused on stability, storage, and bootloader logic.

Key Improvements in 3.0.12

From the official changelog and coverage:

New -S flag for arch-chroot Lets you pass commands more flexibly into the target system’s chroot during or after install, handy for scripted setups, debugging, or post-install customizations.

Better bootloader handling If you select “No Bootloader” , Archinstall now skips bootloader configuration checks instead of complaining or failing. Great for advanced setups (custom EFI stubs, manual boot, or external boot managers).

Cleaner Btrfs integration Instead of manually installing Btrfs binaries and modules, Archinstall now relies on the standard btrfs initramfs hook , aligning more tightly with upstream Arch practices.

Graphics & mkinitcpio tweaks It stops re-ordering amdgpu and radeon modules in mkinitcpio , preventing some boot quirks users saw in previous versions.

Quality-of-life fixes Only installs “applications” when that feature is enabled Saves & loads UKI (Unified Kernel Image) settings correctly Replaces outdated leafpad mention with l3afpad in profiles Adds Uzbek (uz) language support for the interface



None of these are flashy, but together they make the installer more predictable, especially for Btrfs and custom bootloader setups.

Pacman 7.1: Security & Reproducibility Boost

Alongside the installer update, Arch’s package manager Pacman has hit version 7.1, and this one matters for everyone, not just fresh installs.

Highlights from Pacman 7.1

Stronger signature enforcement (security) The default SigLevel for packages and databases is now set to Required . In other words: unsigned packages are out of luck by default, and signature checking is stricter.

Improved sandboxing Pacman tightens system-call usage and uses flags like NO_NEW_PRIVS in its downloader sandbox to reduce privilege-escalation risk when fetching packages.

Better key handling Major improvements around importing and re-importing keys, especially around expired keys, reducing “weird keyring” moments during updates.

makepkg enhancements Parallelizes stripping Adds an NPROC option to control parallel operations Supports options_$arch and arch-specific split packages Improves debuginfo and source tarball reproducibility

repo-add improvements New --wait-for-lock flag (great for CI/build systems) New --remove option to prune old package files



All of this ships via the repos, and the November ISO simply includes Pacman 7.1 as of snapshot time.

Using the November ISO with Archinstall 3.0.12 (Step-By-Step)

Let’s walk through a practical install scenario using the November ISO plus Archinstall 3.0.12, with:

Root on Btrfs

Standard UEFI system

systemd-boot or GRUB (your choice)

1. Boot the ISO & Update Archinstall

Write the ISO to USB or mount it in a VM. Boot into the live environment and get a shell. Before running the installer, update archinstall from 3.0.11 (on the ISO) to 3.0.12 from the repos: pacman -Sy archinstall archinstall -v # confirm it reports version 3.0.12 Start the installer: archinstall

You’ll be dropped into the familiar TUI menu.

2. Basic Configuration in the TUI

Work through the menu sections:

Language – choose your language (now includes Uzbek if you need it).

Mirror region – pick a sensible region close to you.

Keyboard layout – set your console layout.

Disk configuration – this is where we set up Btrfs.

3. Partitioning with Btrfs Root

In the Disk configuration:

Select your target disk (e.g., /dev/nvme0n1 ). Choose “Wipe all partitions” (if you’re okay destroying existing data). Select “Btrfs” as the file system. Optional but recommended: define subvolumes, for example: @ → /

@home → /home

@log → /var/log

Thanks to the new Btrfs behavior, Archinstall will rely on the standard btrfs initramfs hook, not custom hacks, so post-install maintenance should be cleaner.

4. Bootloader Choice: systemd-boot or GRUB

In the Bootloader menu:

For a modern UEFI system, you can safely choose: systemd-boot (simple, well-integrated with Arch) or GRUB if you prefer its tooling and features.



If you’re doing something exotic (e.g., you plan to use your own EFI stub, external boot manager, or chainloading), you can select “No Bootloader”. With 3.0.12, Archinstall will now skip bootloader configuration checks instead of complaining, which is exactly what advanced users wanted.

5. Users, Desktop, and Extra Packages

User accounts: Set a root password (if you want root login) or choose to disable it. Create at least one normal user and mark them as an administrator (wheel group).

Profiles / Desktop environment: Archinstall lets you pick profiles like minimal, desktop (GNOME, KDE Plasma, etc.), or server-oriented setups. If you enable Applications , 3.0.12 ensures it only installs them when that feature is toggled on.

Extras (recommended): vim or nano bash-completion btrfs-progs (should already be pulled but doesn’t hurt) networkmanager or systemd-networkd + iwd depending on your networking preference



6. Run the Installation

After reviewing the summary:

Confirm the configuration. Archinstall will: Partition and format the disk

Install base packages

Install your chosen desktop / tools

Set up Btrfs with the standard hook

Configure your bootloader (unless you chose “No Bootloader”) When it finishes, you can drop into the newly installed system via arch-chroot, and here the new -S flag can shine if you want to run scripted commands or extra tweaks: arch-chroot -S /mnt "pacman -S htop neofetch" (Example usage, exact syntax/usage may vary based on how you script it.) Exit and reboot into your new Arch install.

Who Should Care About This Snapshot?

New users trying Arch for the first time You get a modern kernel, updated packages, and a more reliable guided installer.

People rebuilding laptops/VMs/servers Less time updating post-install, more time configuring your environment.

Power users & homelab folks The Btrfs and bootloader tweaks remove some annoying edge cases, especially for custom setups and snapshot-heavy installs.



Existing Arch users don’t need the ISO, but you do benefit from:

Pacman 7.1 (better signatures, sandboxing, and tooling)

Archinstall 3.0.12 if you use it to template or automate additional machines

Just run:

sudo pacman -Syu

and you’ll pull all of this onto your current system over time.

Wrap-Up

The Arch Linux 2025.11.01 ISO isn’t flashy, but it’s a solid foundation for anyone installing Arch right now: