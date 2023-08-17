Introduction

SSH, or Secure Shell, is a cryptographic network protocol for operating network services securely over an unsecured network. It's a vital part of modern server management, providing secure remote access to systems. SSH clients, applications that leverage SSH protocol, are an essential tool for system administrators, developers, and IT professionals. In the world of Linux, where remote server management is common, choosing the right SSH client can be crucial. This article will explore the 8 best SSH clients available for Linux.

The Criteria for Selection

When selecting the best SSH clients for Linux, several factors must be taken into consideration:

Performance

The speed and efficiency of an SSH client can make a significant difference in day-to-day tasks.

Security Features

With the critical nature of remote connections, the chosen SSH client must have robust security features.

Usability and Interface Design

The client should be easy to use, even for those new to SSH, with a clean and intuitive interface.

Community Support and Documentation

Available support and comprehensive documentation can be essential for troubleshooting and learning.

Compatibility with Different Linux Distributions

A wide compatibility ensures that the client can be used across various Linux versions.

The 8 Best SSH Clients for Linux

OpenSSH

Overview

OpenSSH is the most widely used SSH client and server system. It’s open-source and found in most Linux distributions.

Features

Key management

SCP and SFTP support

Port forwarding

Strong encryption

Installation Process

OpenSSH can be installed using package managers like apt-get or yum .

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Highly secure

Widely supported

Flexible

Cons:

Can be complex for beginners

PuTTY

Overview

PuTTY is a free and open-source terminal emulator. It’s known for its simplicity and wide range of features.

Features

Supports SSH, Telnet, rlogin

Session management

GUI-based configuration

Installation Process

PuTTY can be installed from the official website or through Linux package managers.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

User-friendly

Extensive documentation

Cons:

Limited advanced features

MobaXterm

Overview

MobaXterm is a comprehensive tool that offers a multitude of remote computing functions.

Features

Integrated X server

Session management

Built-in text editor

Installation Process

MobaXterm can be downloaded from the official website and installed using the provided instructions.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Rich feature set

Graphical interface

Cons:

Limited free version

Remmina

Overview

Remmina is known for its flexibility and ability to manage multiple remote desktops using different protocols.

Features

RDP, VNC, NX, XDMCP, and SSH support

Multi-tab interface

Plugin architecture

Installation Process

Remmina is included in many distributions and can be installed through standard package managers.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Wide protocol support

Regular updates

Cons:

Some features may require additional plugins

Termius

Overview

Termius is a cross-platform SSH client known for its elegant design and mobile support.

Features

SSH, Mosh, and Telnet support

Synchronization across devices

Snippets for common commands

Installation Process

Termius can be downloaded from the official website or installed through package managers.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Modern UI

Mobile support

Cons:

Some features require a paid subscription

PAC Manager

Overview

PAC Manager is a Perl/GTK SSH client designed for managing multiple connections.

Features

Connection profiles

Scripting support

Cluster connections

Installation Process

PAC Manager can be installed through various package managers or from source.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Strong multi-connection management

Highly customizable

Cons:

Learning curve for advanced features

SecureCRT

Overview

SecureCRT is a commercial product known for its robustness and professional features.

Features

Scripting support

Session management

Advanced security options

Installation Process

SecureCRT can be purchased and downloaded from the official website.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Professional support

Extensive feature set

Cons:

Expensive

Solar-PuTTY

Overview

Solar-PuTTY is a graphical SSH client with a focus on usability and simplicity.

Features

Multi-session support

GUI-based management

Lightweight

Installation Process

Solar-PuTTY can be downloaded and installed from the official website.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Easy to use

Free

Cons:

Fewer advanced features

Comparison Table

A detailed comparison of these 8 SSH clients is provided below:

Client Open Source Protocols Usability Price OpenSSH Yes SSH Intermediate Free PuTTY Yes SSH, Telnet Easy Free MobaXterm No SSH, X server Intermediate Free/Pro Remmina Yes Multiple Intermediate Free Termius No SSH, Mosh Easy Free/Pro PAC Manager Yes SSH Advanced Free SecureCRT No SSH Advanced Paid Solar-PuTTY No SSH Easy Free

Conclusion

Choosing the right SSH client for Linux requires considering your specific needs, such as performance, security, usability, support, and compatibility. The above 8 SSH clients offer a wide range of features to cater to both beginners and experienced professionals. Trying out a few of them might help you find the perfect fit for your daily operations.