The 8 Best SSH Clients for Linux

by George Whittaker
on August 17, 2023
Introduction

SSH, or Secure Shell, is a cryptographic network protocol for operating network services securely over an unsecured network. It's a vital part of modern server management, providing secure remote access to systems. SSH clients, applications that leverage SSH protocol, are an essential tool for system administrators, developers, and IT professionals. In the world of Linux, where remote server management is common, choosing the right SSH client can be crucial. This article will explore the 8 best SSH clients available for Linux.

The Criteria for Selection

When selecting the best SSH clients for Linux, several factors must be taken into consideration:

Performance

The speed and efficiency of an SSH client can make a significant difference in day-to-day tasks.

Security Features

With the critical nature of remote connections, the chosen SSH client must have robust security features.

Usability and Interface Design

The client should be easy to use, even for those new to SSH, with a clean and intuitive interface.

Community Support and Documentation

Available support and comprehensive documentation can be essential for troubleshooting and learning.

Compatibility with Different Linux Distributions

A wide compatibility ensures that the client can be used across various Linux versions.

The 8 Best SSH Clients for Linux

OpenSSH

Overview

OpenSSH is the most widely used SSH client and server system. It’s open-source and found in most Linux distributions.

Features

  • Key management
  • SCP and SFTP support
  • Port forwarding
  • Strong encryption

Installation Process

OpenSSH can be installed using package managers like apt-get or yum.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Highly secure
  • Widely supported
  • Flexible

Cons:

  • Can be complex for beginners
PuTTY

Overview

PuTTY is a free and open-source terminal emulator. It’s known for its simplicity and wide range of features.

Features

  • Supports SSH, Telnet, rlogin
  • Session management
  • GUI-based configuration

Installation Process

PuTTY can be installed from the official website or through Linux package managers.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • User-friendly
  • Extensive documentation

Cons:

  • Limited advanced features
MobaXterm

Overview

MobaXterm is a comprehensive tool that offers a multitude of remote computing functions.

Features

  • Integrated X server
  • Session management
  • Built-in text editor

Installation Process

MobaXterm can be downloaded from the official website and installed using the provided instructions.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Rich feature set
  • Graphical interface

Cons:

  • Limited free version
Remmina

Overview

Remmina is known for its flexibility and ability to manage multiple remote desktops using different protocols.

Features

  • RDP, VNC, NX, XDMCP, and SSH support
  • Multi-tab interface
  • Plugin architecture

Installation Process

Remmina is included in many distributions and can be installed through standard package managers.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Wide protocol support
  • Regular updates

Cons:

  • Some features may require additional plugins
Termius

Overview

Termius is a cross-platform SSH client known for its elegant design and mobile support.

Features

  • SSH, Mosh, and Telnet support
  • Synchronization across devices
  • Snippets for common commands

Installation Process

Termius can be downloaded from the official website or installed through package managers.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Modern UI
  • Mobile support

Cons:

  • Some features require a paid subscription
PAC Manager

Overview

PAC Manager is a Perl/GTK SSH client designed for managing multiple connections.

Features

  • Connection profiles
  • Scripting support
  • Cluster connections

Installation Process

PAC Manager can be installed through various package managers or from source.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Strong multi-connection management
  • Highly customizable

Cons:

  • Learning curve for advanced features
SecureCRT

Overview

SecureCRT is a commercial product known for its robustness and professional features.

Features

  • Scripting support
  • Session management
  • Advanced security options

Installation Process

SecureCRT can be purchased and downloaded from the official website.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Professional support
  • Extensive feature set

Cons:

  • Expensive
Solar-PuTTY

Overview

Solar-PuTTY is a graphical SSH client with a focus on usability and simplicity.

Features

  • Multi-session support
  • GUI-based management
  • Lightweight

Installation Process

Solar-PuTTY can be downloaded and installed from the official website.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Easy to use
  • Free

Cons:

  • Fewer advanced features

Comparison Table

A detailed comparison of these 8 SSH clients is provided below:

Client Open Source Protocols Usability Price
OpenSSH Yes SSH Intermediate Free
PuTTY Yes SSH, Telnet Easy Free
MobaXterm No SSH, X server Intermediate Free/Pro
Remmina Yes Multiple Intermediate Free
Termius No SSH, Mosh Easy Free/Pro
PAC Manager Yes SSH Advanced Free
SecureCRT No SSH Advanced Paid
Solar-PuTTY No SSH Easy Free

Conclusion

Choosing the right SSH client for Linux requires considering your specific needs, such as performance, security, usability, support, and compatibility. The above 8 SSH clients offer a wide range of features to cater to both beginners and experienced professionals. Trying out a few of them might help you find the perfect fit for your daily operations.

George Whittaker is the editor of Linux Journal, and also a regular contributor. George has been writing about technology for two decades, and has been a Linux user for over 15 years. In his free time he enjoys programming, reading, and gaming.

