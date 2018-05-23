It's Tuesday, and it's time for Cooking With Linux (without a net) where I do some live Linuxy and open source stuff, live, on camera, and without the benefit of post video editing therefore providing a high probability of falling flat on my face. Today, it's teeny tiny Linux time where I'll show you some of the smallest fully graphical distributions out there, play some old abandoned games, DOS emulation, and visit browser based Linux. Basically, a grab bag of Linux and open source goodies. Oh, and wine.