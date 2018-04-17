Cooking With Linux (without a net): A CMS Smorgasbord

by Marcel Gagné
on April 17, 2018

Note : You are watching a recording of a live show. It's Tuesday and that means it's time for Cooking With Linux (without a net), sponsored and supported by Linux Journal. Today, I'm going to install four popular content management systems. These will be Drupal, Joomla, Wordpress, and Backdrop. If you're trying to decide on what your next CMS platform should be, this would be a great time to tune in. And yes, I'll do it all live, without a net, and with a high probability of falling flat on my face. Join me today, at 12 noon, Easter Time. Be part of the conversation.

Content management systems covered include:

Load Disqus comments

You May Like

""
Promote Drupal Initiative Announced at DrupalCon
Katherine Druckman
Kodi v18 Leia Alpha, BleachBit Version 2.0, Use an RPi 3 to Build Your Own Cheap Car Head Unit and More
Jill Franklin
How-to Take the Plunge and Replace the "I'm not a programmer" Mantra
Reuven M. Lerner
Integrating Web Applications with Apache
Andy Carlson
Celtra's AdCreator Platform
James Gray
nginx and WordPress
Reuven M. Lerner