Rise of the Tomb Raider Comes to Linux Tomorrow, IoT Developers Survey, New Zulip Release and More

by Jill Franklin
on April 18, 2018

News briefs for April 18, 2018.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration comes to Linux tomorrow! A minisite dedicated to Rise of the Tomb Raider is available now from Feral Interactive, and you also can view the trailer on Feral's YouTube channel.

Zulip 1.8, the open-source team chat software, announces the release of Zulip Server 1.8. This is a huge release, with more than 3500 new commits since the last release in October 2017. Zulip "is an alternative to Slack, HipChat, and IRC. Zulip combines the immediacy of chat with the asynchronous efficiency of email-style threading, and is 100% free and open-source software".

The IoT Developers Survey 2018 is now available. The survey was sponsored by the Eclipse IoT Working Group, Agile IoT, IEEE and the Open Mobile Alliance "to better understand how developers are building IoT solutions". The survey covers what people are building, key IoT concerns, top IoT programming languages and distros, and more.

Google released Chrome 66 to its stable channel for desktop/mobile users. This release includes many security improvements as well as new JavaScript APIs. See the Chrome Platform Status site for details.

openSUSE Leap 15 is scheduled for release May 25, 2018. Leap 15 "shares a common core with SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 sources and has thousands of community packages on top to meet the needs of professional and semi-professional users and their workloads."

GIMP 2.10.0 RC 2 has been released. This release fixes 44 bugs and introduces important performance improvements. See the complete list of changes here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads.

