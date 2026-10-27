The RefreshOS project has released RefreshOS 3.1, bringing an updated Debian foundation, a dedicated software repository, improved 32-bit application compatibility, and several refinements to its KDE Plasma desktop experience. Released on October 27, 2026, the update advances the distribution's 3.x "Colorful Cosmos" series while introducing infrastructure that could significantly improve how RefreshOS delivers its own packages and configuration changes.

The new release moves from Debian 13.4 to Debian 13.7 "Trixie", incorporates Linux kernel 6.12.113, and continues using KDE Plasma 6.3.6. However, the most important development is the introduction of an official RefreshOS APT repository with separate Stable, Testing, and Experimental channels. This gives the project a more structured way to distribute customized software while continuing to benefit from Debian's established package ecosystem.

RefreshOS 3.1 also enables i386 architecture support, making it easier to install compatible 32-bit software and dependencies required by applications such as Steam. Additional changes address desktop localization, KDE integration, installer configuration, package permissions, and installation image cleanup. Together, these improvements represent an effort to make RefreshOS easier to maintain while preserving its focus on a ready-to-use Linux desktop.

RefreshOS Builds on Debian's Stable Release Model

RefreshOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution developed by eXybit Technologies, designed to provide a polished desktop environment without requiring users to configure every component manually. The project combines Debian's stable package foundation with KDE Plasma, preinstalled applications, hardware support, multimedia capabilities, and custom desktop styling.

Unlike distributions that emphasize constant adoption of the newest software versions, RefreshOS prioritizes a relatively predictable desktop experience. Its Debian foundation provides access to established security maintenance, package management, and compatibility practices, while RefreshOS adds its own configuration choices to simplify everyday use.

Version 3.1 continues that philosophy by incorporating Debian 13.7, the seventh point release of Debian 13 "Trixie." Debian published this update on September 12, 2026, primarily to consolidate security corrections and fixes for significant software problems. These point releases do not represent entirely new Debian generations. Instead, they refresh installation media and package selections so newly installed systems begin with a more current collection of fixes.

For RefreshOS, adopting Debian 13.7 means its installation image now includes a newer collection of packages than the previous RefreshOS 3.0 release. Existing Debian-based installations can generally receive equivalent package fixes through normal updates, but providing a refreshed installation image reduces the amount of updating required immediately after setup.

Linux Kernel 6.12.113 Provides an Updated Hardware Foundation

RefreshOS 3.1 ships with Linux kernel 6.12.113, replacing the older kernel included with the previous release. The Linux 6.12 series is a long-term support kernel branch, making it suitable for distributions that prioritize stability and ongoing maintenance rather than immediately adopting every new mainline kernel version.

A kernel update can affect many parts of the operating system, including device drivers, filesystem behavior, networking, power management, and security. While the exact impact depends on the hardware and workloads involved, maintenance releases generally incorporate corrections that improve reliability without introducing the same scale of architectural change associated with a new major kernel series.

Users can inspect their currently running kernel version with:

uname -r

For additional information about the kernel build and system architecture, the following command provides a more detailed result:

uname -a

These commands are particularly useful after a system update because installing a new kernel package does not immediately replace the kernel already running in memory. A reboot is normally required before the updated kernel becomes active.

The choice of Linux 6.12.113 also illustrates RefreshOS's preference for a stable software foundation. Users who require support for very recent hardware may still need to verify compatibility before installing, but the distribution's emphasis remains on providing a dependable desktop rather than tracking the newest experimental kernel features.

A Dedicated APT Repository Is the Biggest Change

The most significant development in RefreshOS 3.1 is the introduction of an official package repository located at repo.refreshos.org/v3 . Previously, the distribution relied heavily on Debian packages and configuration changes incorporated into its installation image. The new repository establishes a dedicated channel for distributing RefreshOS-specific software through the standard Debian package-management infrastructure.

This is important because a distribution often needs to maintain packages that differ from those provided by its upstream base. Custom desktop components, branding, configuration files, and patched applications may require updates independently of Debian's release schedule. Without a dedicated repository, distributing those changes can involve replacement installation images, manual downloads, or custom update mechanisms.

With its own APT infrastructure, RefreshOS can publish packages that integrate directly into the normal system update process. Users can receive supported RefreshOS-specific changes alongside ordinary Debian package updates, reducing the distinction between maintaining the underlying operating system and maintaining the distribution's customized components.

The repository also provides a clearer separation between software inherited from Debian and software maintained specifically for RefreshOS. This becomes increasingly important as a distribution grows and begins maintaining more packages independently.

Stable, Testing, and Experimental Channels Support Different Development Needs

RefreshOS 3.1 establishes three repository channels: Stable, Testing, and Experimental. This structure gives developers a way to organize software according to its intended maturity and testing status rather than publishing every change directly to the same package collection.

The Stable channel is intended for packages considered appropriate for ordinary users. Testing provides a place for changes that require additional validation before broader deployment, while Experimental offers a separate environment for less mature development work.

Separating packages in this way can help reduce the risk of regressions reaching production systems. For example, a customized KDE component could be published for testing before being promoted to Stable after compatibility checks and user feedback.

The presence of multiple channels does not mean users should immediately switch to Testing or Experimental. Development packages may introduce incompatible dependencies, unfinished features, or behavior that has not been validated against the standard desktop configuration.

For ordinary RefreshOS installations, remaining on the default stable package selection is generally the most appropriate approach. The additional channels are primarily valuable because they give the project a more disciplined release process.

Signed Repository Metadata Improves Package Authenticity

The new RefreshOS repository includes signed APT metadata and a dedicated keyring, providing an important security foundation for distributing packages.

APT uses cryptographic signatures to verify that repository metadata originates from a trusted source and has not been modified unexpectedly. This is especially important when installing operating-system packages because package managers frequently operate with administrative privileges and can modify critical system files.

Modern Debian-based systems typically configure third-party repositories using dedicated signing keys rather than placing every external key into a global trust collection. Repository definitions can associate a particular source with a specific keyring through the Signed-By option, limiting which signing keys are trusted for that repository.

A typical repository configuration might use syntax resembling the following:

Types: deb URIs: https://packages.example.org/debian Suites: stable Components: main Signed-By: /usr/share/keyrings/example-archive-keyring.gpg

This is a generic example illustrating the Debian repository format, not an installation configuration for RefreshOS. Users should rely on the repository definitions supplied by RefreshOS rather than manually copying example settings into their systems.

The important change is that RefreshOS now has a dedicated mechanism for authenticating its own package metadata. This improves the structure of software distribution and supports a more maintainable relationship between the distribution and its upstream Debian foundation.

APT Package Priorities Keep RefreshOS Customizations Intact

RefreshOS 3.1 also introduces package preferences that prioritize RefreshOS-provided packages where appropriate. This addresses a common challenge faced by distributions that customize software inherited from another project.

Suppose Debian provides a package that RefreshOS has modified to integrate more closely with its desktop environment. If both repositories contain a package with the same name, APT must determine which version should be installed or retained during an upgrade.

Without carefully configured package priorities, a newer upstream package could potentially replace the customized version even when that replacement would disrupt distribution-specific functionality. APT preferences allow maintainers to influence package selection based on repository origin, version, or other criteria.

Users can inspect the priorities and candidate versions associated with an installed package using:

apt-cache policy package-name

For example, to inspect the KDE file-widget package customized by RefreshOS, users can run:

apt-cache policy libkf6kiofilewidgets6

The output identifies installed and candidate versions along with available package sources and their priorities. This can be useful when troubleshooting situations where a package is not upgrading as expected or a distribution-specific version is being preferred over its Debian counterpart.

Package pinning is powerful, but manual changes can create dependency conflicts if applied incorrectly. RefreshOS 3.1 configures its intended priorities as part of the distribution, so most users should not need to modify them.

The New refreshos-release Package Simplifies Future Updates

Alongside the repository infrastructure, RefreshOS 3.1 introduces refreshos-release , a package intended to manage future updates to the distribution's branding and configuration.

This is a meaningful architectural improvement because distribution identity involves more than a wallpaper or logo. Branding and configuration may include release information, desktop defaults, application settings, system identification, and other files that need to remain consistent across upgrades.

By packaging these components, RefreshOS can deliver changes through APT instead of depending entirely on custom scripts or requiring users to reinstall the operating system. This also gives the package manager a clearer record of which files belong to the distribution's release configuration.

Users can inspect an installed package through the standard Debian package database:

dpkg -s refreshos-release

To view the files installed by the package, they can use:

dpkg -L refreshos-release

These commands are useful for understanding how a distribution manages its configuration. The first displays package metadata and installation status, while the second lists files associated with the package.

The broader benefit is maintainability. As RefreshOS evolves, its developers can update selected distribution components independently while relying on the same package-management tools already used for ordinary software maintenance.

i386 Support Opens the Door to More 32-Bit Applications

Another important change is the addition of i386 architecture support. On modern 64-bit Linux systems, most applications use the amd64 architecture, but some software still depends on 32-bit libraries or executable components.

Debian supports multiarch configurations, allowing packages built for different architectures to coexist on the same system when their dependencies and package metadata permit it. This is particularly relevant for applications that combine modern 64-bit components with older 32-bit software.

RefreshOS 3.1 enables i386 compatibility so users can install supported 32-bit packages and dependencies more easily. One of the most recognizable beneficiaries is Steam, which has historically required 32-bit compatibility libraries for parts of its Linux gaming ecosystem.

Users can inspect the system's primary architecture with:

dpkg --print-architecture

They can also check which foreign architectures are enabled:

dpkg --print-foreign-architectures

On a compatible 64-bit system with i386 multiarch enabled, the second command should include i386 .

For Debian-based systems that do not already have the architecture configured, administrators commonly enable it with:

sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386 sudo apt update

RefreshOS 3.1 already incorporates the relevant architecture support, so users should verify their existing configuration before making changes manually.

Why 32-Bit Compatibility Still Matters for Linux Gaming

Although most modern Linux desktop software is available in 64-bit form, 32-bit compatibility remains important for certain games, older applications, and compatibility layers.

Steam is a particularly relevant example because its software ecosystem includes games and supporting components developed across many years. Some titles were originally built for 32-bit environments, while others depend on libraries that must be available in both 32-bit and 64-bit variants.

Gaming through compatibility technologies such as Wine and Proton can also involve software with different architecture requirements. A 64-bit Linux operating system may therefore need selected 32-bit libraries even when the desktop environment itself is entirely 64-bit.

By enabling i386 support, RefreshOS reduces one of the configuration steps users might otherwise need to perform manually before installing compatible gaming software. This does not mean every Windows game will run correctly or that Steam is automatically installed, but it improves the distribution's ability to satisfy the necessary package dependencies.

The change also benefits users who maintain legacy applications that cannot easily be rebuilt for 64-bit Linux. As long as the required packages remain available and compatible with the operating system, multiarch provides a practical way to preserve access to older software without maintaining an entirely separate 32-bit installation.

KDE Plasma 6.3.6 Remains the Desktop Environment

RefreshOS 3.1 continues shipping KDE Plasma 6.3.6, retaining the desktop environment used throughout the Colorful Cosmos series. Although newer Plasma releases are available elsewhere in the Linux ecosystem, RefreshOS has chosen to preserve its existing desktop version while focusing on stability and distribution-specific refinements.

KDE Plasma provides a flexible graphical environment with support for customizable panels, desktop widgets, application launchers, virtual desktops, and extensive system settings. RefreshOS builds on that foundation with its own visual identity, application selection, and configuration defaults.

The distribution includes custom themes, icons, login screens, and desktop components intended to create a consistent experience immediately after installation. Its application selection also differs from a conventional KDE installation, reflecting the project's preference for particular tools rather than simply including every standard KDE application.

Retaining Plasma 6.3.6 means this release should not be interpreted as a major KDE feature update. Instead, RefreshOS 3.1 concentrates on maintaining its current desktop experience while correcting integration problems and improving the software infrastructure beneath it.

Reload Menu Fixes Improve Non-English Desktop Support

One of the more visible desktop fixes addresses RefreshOS's customized Reload Menu application launcher. On systems configured to use languages other than English, shortcuts to standard directories could fail because the menu did not always handle localized folder names correctly.

Linux desktop environments support localized names for directories such as Home, Desktop, Downloads, Documents, and Pictures. Depending on the user's language settings, the displayed names of these locations may differ from their English equivalents.

Applications that assume these directories always use English names can therefore encounter problems when resolving shortcuts or constructing filesystem paths. This is especially inconvenient in an application launcher, where users expect quick access to their personal files regardless of their selected language.

RefreshOS 3.1 corrects the issue so Reload Menu shortcuts work more consistently across localized installations. The fix applies both during installation and after the system has been installed, addressing the problem throughout the distribution's normal workflow.

Users can inspect the locations configured for standard user directories with:

xdg-user-dir DOWNLOAD

The command returns the path associated with the user's Downloads directory. Similar identifiers, such as DESKTOP , DOCUMENTS , and PICTURES , can be used to inspect other standard locations.

Applications that use these interfaces rather than assuming fixed English directory names can provide more reliable behavior across different languages and regional configurations.

A Customized KDE Package Helps Preserve Desktop Integration

RefreshOS 3.1 introduces a customized version of libkf6kiofilewidgets6 through its new APT repository. This package belongs to KDE Frameworks 6 and provides file-related interface components used by KDE and other Qt applications. File dialogs, file selection behavior, and related interface elements are important parts of the desktop experience because users encounter them whenever they open, save, or browse files.

Maintaining a customized package allows RefreshOS to preserve distribution-specific behavior that might otherwise differ from the standard Debian version. The new APT preferences ensure that the RefreshOS package is selected where appropriate, helping prevent an ordinary Debian update from unexpectedly replacing the customized component.

This also provides a practical example of why the dedicated repository matters. Instead of embedding a modified package exclusively in an installation image, the project can distribute it through its own package infrastructure and deliver subsequent corrections using normal updates.

The approach does create an additional maintenance responsibility. Whenever Debian updates the corresponding KDE package, RefreshOS developers need to consider whether their customized version should incorporate those changes. Nevertheless, maintaining such packages is a common strategy for distributions that want to provide a distinctive desktop experience while retaining an established upstream foundation.

Installer Improvements Make Fresh Installations More Consistent

RefreshOS 3.1 includes several refinements to its installation process, particularly around Calamares, the graphical installer used to deploy the distribution. Calamares provides a guided interface for selecting language settings, configuring storage, creating user accounts, and installing the operating system.

The release updates Calamares branding to better reflect RefreshOS 3.1 and its Colorful Cosmos identity. While branding changes are primarily visual, they help maintain a consistent experience between the live environment, installation process, and installed desktop.

More importantly, the developers have corrected file permissions and improved how default user configurations are prepared. Linux distributions frequently use /etc/skel/ to provide initial configuration files when new user accounts are created. Files placed in this directory can determine aspects of the user's first desktop session, including application settings and interface preferences.

If these files have incorrect ownership or permissions, newly created accounts may encounter unexpected behavior. RefreshOS 3.1 addresses these problems and removes unwanted file-manager sidebar settings that could previously appear for new users.

These adjustments are especially relevant for a distribution that emphasizes a preconfigured desktop. Users should receive the intended experience immediately after installation, without needing to repair configuration files or manually remove settings inherited from the live environment.

Installation Image Cleanup Removes Unnecessary Files

The developers have also cleaned up the RefreshOS installation image by removing obsolete packages, older kernel files, cached package data, and unnecessary build artifacts. This reduces the amount of material carried over from the environment used to construct the ISO.

Linux distribution images are often assembled through automated build processes that install packages, apply configuration changes, generate boot files, and prepare the filesystem for deployment. During these operations, temporary files and cached data can accumulate unless the build process explicitly removes them.

APT maintains package lists and downloaded package archives that are useful during ordinary system maintenance but are not always necessary inside a finalized installation image. Old kernel packages and other build leftovers can also consume space without providing any benefit to a fresh installation.

On Debian-based systems, administrators can inspect APT's cached package archives with:

sudo du -sh /var/cache/apt/archives/

They can also remove downloaded package archives that are no longer needed using:

sudo apt clean

These commands illustrate the general package-cache maintenance process. They are not required steps for installing RefreshOS 3.1 because the developers have already performed the relevant cleanup while preparing the new image.

A cleaner ISO can reduce unnecessary storage requirements and simplify installation. However, the project has not established a specific performance improvement attributable to the cleanup, so users should not assume that the new release will automatically boot or install substantially faster.

RefreshOS Continues Offering a Preconfigured Application Collection

Beyond the changes introduced in version 3.1, RefreshOS retains the application-focused approach established in the Colorful Cosmos series. The distribution aims to provide a functional desktop immediately after installation, with common productivity, multimedia, and creative applications already selected.

Its software collection includes Brave for web browsing, Thunderbird for email, LibreOffice for office productivity, VLC for multimedia playback, GIMP for image editing, and Kdenlive for video editing. RefreshOS also incorporates KDE utilities and other applications chosen to complement its customized desktop.

This approach differs from minimal Linux distributions that install only a basic desktop and leave most application selection to the user. RefreshOS attempts to reduce initial configuration time by including software that covers common activities, from browsing and document editing to media consumption and creative work.

The tradeoff is that users may not want every preinstalled application. However, because RefreshOS is based on Debian and uses APT, ordinary package management remains available for installing alternatives or removing unnecessary software.

For example, users can search for an application through APT:

apt search application-name

They can inspect information about a package using:

apt show package-name

These commands provide access to the broader Debian package ecosystem, allowing users to customize RefreshOS without abandoning its existing configuration.

How the New Repository Changes System Maintenance

The introduction of an independent APT repository changes how RefreshOS can evolve after installation. Previously, some distribution-specific adjustments were closely associated with the process of creating a new installation image. With the new repository and refreshos-release package, the developers have a more direct mechanism for delivering changes to existing installations.

This is particularly useful for desktop distributions that customize upstream packages. When a bug affects a RefreshOS-specific component, developers can prepare an updated package and distribute it through the appropriate repository channel instead of requiring users to wait for another complete operating-system image.

The same mechanism can support future branding adjustments, desktop configuration changes, and package compatibility fixes. It also allows the project to test changes separately before distributing them to the stable channel.

Users can inspect the package repositories configured on their system through the files stored under /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ , as well as the traditional /etc/apt/sources.list file where applicable. Modern Debian systems commonly use .sources files in the deb822 format, although traditional .list files remain supported.

To examine configured repository definitions, administrators can run:

grep -RhE '^(URIs:|Suites:|Components:|deb )' \ /etc/apt/sources.list \ /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ 2>/dev/null

The command displays selected repository configuration fields without modifying the system. It can help users confirm that expected software sources are present, although the precise output depends on how the distribution organizes its APT configuration.

For most RefreshOS users, manually editing these files should not be necessary. The distribution now provides its own repository configuration, signing infrastructure, and package preferences as part of the operating system.

Updating RefreshOS Through APT

Because RefreshOS uses Debian's package-management infrastructure, users can continue installing ordinary software updates through APT. The new repository extends that workflow by making RefreshOS-specific packages available alongside the Debian packages already used by the distribution.

A conventional update begins by refreshing the local package indexes:

sudo apt update

Users can then review available upgrades:

apt list --upgradable

To install available package updates while allowing APT to resolve dependency changes that may require installing or removing packages, the standard Debian command is:

sudo apt full-upgrade

Because full-upgrade can propose package removals when resolving dependencies, users should review the transaction before confirming it. This is especially important on systems containing third-party repositories or manually installed packages.

These commands describe the general APT maintenance workflow. They do not establish that every RefreshOS 3.0 installation can be converted to the complete 3.1 release simply by running an upgrade. Users should follow the project's official upgrade guidance for any release-specific migration requirements.

After applying updates, administrators can inspect the installed version of the distribution's release package with:

apt-cache policy refreshos-release

This provides a useful way to determine which version is installed, which version APT considers the upgrade candidate, and which configured repository provides the package.

What RefreshOS 3.1 Means for Existing Users

For existing RefreshOS users, the most noticeable changes may be relatively modest. KDE Plasma remains on version 6.3.6, and the distribution continues using the same general desktop layout and application selection introduced with RefreshOS 3.0.

The larger improvements concern infrastructure and compatibility. The new repository provides a more maintainable route for future RefreshOS-specific updates, while i386 support makes the system more accommodating to legacy applications and Linux gaming software. The localization fix improves navigation for users operating the desktop in languages other than English, and the installer corrections make new installations more consistent.

These changes may not immediately transform how the desktop looks or feels, but they strengthen the distribution's ability to remain reliable over time. A desktop operating system depends on much more than its graphical interface. Package integrity, update mechanisms, architecture support, and configuration management all influence how easily it can be maintained.

RefreshOS 3.1 addresses those underlying concerns while retaining the project's emphasis on providing a complete Debian-based desktop with minimal initial configuration.

Why an Independent Repository Matters for Smaller Linux Distributions

One of the most challenging aspects of maintaining a Linux distribution is delivering updates consistently after the initial release. Creating a customized installation image is only the beginning. Developers must also provide security updates, correct bugs, maintain package compatibility, and ensure that distribution-specific changes survive ordinary system upgrades.

For smaller Debian derivatives, relying entirely on upstream repositories can become restrictive when the distribution maintains its own software or modifies existing packages. At the same time, maintaining a completely independent package ecosystem would introduce considerable development and infrastructure costs.

RefreshOS's new repository provides a middle ground. The distribution can continue using Debian for most of its software while maintaining a smaller collection of packages that define its particular desktop experience.

The Stable, Testing, and Experimental channels also provide room for a more structured development process. Rather than placing unfinished modifications directly into the default system, developers can evaluate them separately and promote packages after they have received sufficient testing.

This does not automatically guarantee that every future update will be problem-free. Repository infrastructure still requires ongoing maintenance, secure signing-key management, and careful package testing. Nevertheless, it gives RefreshOS a stronger foundation for managing its own software independently of Debian's release schedule.

Conclusion

RefreshOS 3.1 represents an important infrastructure update for the Debian-based Linux distribution, combining a newer Debian 13.7 foundation with its first dedicated APT repository and several improvements to desktop compatibility, installation reliability, and software maintenance.

The transition to Debian 13.7 and Linux kernel 6.12.113 provides an updated base, while KDE Plasma 6.3.6 continues delivering the familiar Colorful Cosmos desktop. Rather than introducing a major visual redesign, the release concentrates on making the existing environment more consistent and easier to maintain.

The official repository at repo.refreshos.org/v3 is the most significant addition. With Stable, Testing, and Experimental channels, signed repository metadata, a dedicated keyring, and package preferences, RefreshOS now has a clearer mechanism for distributing customized software. The new refreshos-release package further improves the project's ability to deliver branding and configuration updates through ordinary package management.

Enabling i386 support also expands compatibility with 32-bit applications and gaming dependencies, while fixes to Reload Menu, KDE file widgets, Calamares, and default user configurations address practical desktop and installation problems.

For users seeking a Debian-based operating system that combines a stable foundation with a preconfigured graphical environment, RefreshOS 3.1 offers a more mature platform. Its most important achievement is not a single new application or desktop feature, but the stronger package-management infrastructure that will help the distribution deliver future improvements more consistently.